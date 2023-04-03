Auto Sales 2023: Toyota India Records Highest Sales Of All Time

Toyota India has recorded its strongest domestic wholesales in the last 10 years by selling 1,74,015 units in the Financial Year 2022-2023. A growth of 41 per cent over the last FY where it sold 1,23,770 units. Toyota India also sold 18,670 units in the month of March 2023. This has resulted in a year-on year-growth of 9 per cent over the month of March 2022, where the company sold 17,131 units. In the last quarter of the current Fiscal Year, Toyota India posted sales of 46,843 units which is a 41% increase over the same period last year when the company had sold 33,204 units.

This reflects impressive performance by all its products across segments. Major contributions came from strong consumer demand generated for the recently introduced hybrid cars such as the Innova Hycross and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The New Innova Crysta diesel is back and the Hilux's second round of bookings and deliveries are doing well for the company as well. The Fortuner though is doing just about ok as demand for bigger SUV's seems to be at an all-time low. The Fortuner remains the only big SUV with a traditional ladder on the frame and 4x4. The demand for 7-Seater MPVs without 4x4 seems to be doing well for the brand and in the market too since Toyota has a borderline monopoly in this segment too.

Toyota India said that all variants of the recently launched Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are doing well. The Innova Hycross and Glanza have already been seen in the fleet market along with consumers opting for the higher trims of the same. The Hilux has attracted 4x4 enthusiasts and people looking for serious touring and hauling capabilities that make their trips more enjoyable. This is all thanks to the Hilux's versatility, and all-terrain capability, backed by iconic styling. Other products like the premium Camry Hybrid and Vellfire are contributing to sales says Toyota. The push for Hybrid and electric cars and tax benefits in most states will help the brand cash on it and hence the reason why popular products along with niche products are doing well for the brand. This is largely due to Toyota's fantastic push for the hybrid powertrain aspect in every product in India now except for the Fortuner.

Toyota India continues with strong sales ever since the introduction of re-badged products from Maruti along with the UC Hyryder and Innova Hycross taking things forward. The legendary products continue to do well thanks to the green push and demand in the market. Toyota has given green products in every segment now and that is the sole reason for its high sales since mid-2022 after stagnant progress in the past.