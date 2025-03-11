Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System

Toyota has given the Hycross a minor update for the 2025 model year. Priced from Rs 19.09 lakh up to Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hycross receives a minor feature list revision along with some changes to the badging.



Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year



The biggest update to the MPV is the addition of an Acoustic Vehicle Warning System or AVAS. The system has primarily been offered on electric vehicles wherein it uses external speakers to emit a sound to warn other road users of the vehicle’s presence. The system typically functions at low speeds and is likely to operate when the Hycross Hybrid is driven at low speeds in EV mode. The feature is offered on the VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) trims that feature the strong-hybrid powertrain. The remainder of the features are unchanged



Also read: Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh



The second minor update looks to be to the vehicle’s badging. Going by the company website, Toyota looks to have dropped the ‘Hybrid’ badge on the strong hybrid variants, replacing it with a new ‘HEV’ badge in line with the company’s global nomenclature. The new badging will feature on the front doors and the tailgate.



Also read: Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh



Moving to the powertrain, there are no updates to the engines with the Hycross, powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Higher variants, meanwhile, see the 2.0-litre petrol mill paired with a strong hybrid setup featuring an electric motor and onboard battery. Both powertrains use a CVT gearbox as standard.