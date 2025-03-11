Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings OpenIvan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1KTM 390 Duke Updated; Gets Cruise Control, New Colour SchemeYamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Suzuki Access Review: F for Family, F for Fun! | Performance, Mileage, Handling TestedREVOLT RV BLAZEX FIRST RIDE REVIEWReview - Audi RS Q8 Performance
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz CLA EVMercedes-Maybach SL 680Kia EV5Tata Harrier EVMaruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System

New feature warns other road users about the presence of the vehicle during low-speed all-electric driving.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hycross now gets an acoustic warning system to warn other road users
  • 2025 model year Hycross Hybrid gets new HEV badging
  • Prices range from Rs 19.09 lakh up to Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota has given the Hycross a minor update for the 2025 model year. Priced from Rs 19.09 lakh up to Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hycross receives a minor feature list revision along with some changes to the badging.
 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year
 

Toyota Innova Hy Cross 2022 11 25 T12 39 11 112 Z

The biggest update to the MPV is the addition of an Acoustic Vehicle Warning System or AVAS. The system has primarily been offered on electric vehicles wherein it uses external speakers to emit a sound to warn other road users of the vehicle’s presence. The system typically functions at low speeds and is likely to operate when the Hycross Hybrid is driven at low speeds in EV mode. The feature is offered on the VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) trims that feature the strong-hybrid powertrain. The remainder of the features are unchanged
 

Also read: Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh 
 

The second minor update looks to be to the vehicle’s badging. Going by the company website, Toyota looks to have dropped the ‘Hybrid’ badge on the strong hybrid variants, replacing it with a new ‘HEV’ badge in line with the company’s global nomenclature. The new badging will feature on the front doors and the tailgate.
 Toyota Innova Hy Cross

 

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh
 

Moving to the powertrain, there are no updates to the engines with the Hycross, powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Higher variants, meanwhile, see the 2.0-litre petrol mill paired with a strong hybrid setup featuring an electric motor and onboard battery. Both powertrains use a CVT gearbox as standard.

# Toyota Hybrid# Toyota Innova Hycross# Toyota Innova HyCross# Hycross MPV# HyCross Hybrid# Toyota Hycross hybrid# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new model, called the ninth-generation Camry by Toyota is essentially a heavily updated version of the outgoing sedan
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch Today: Price Expectation
  • Price hike across variants ranges between Rs 17,000 to Rs 36,000.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
  • Toyota achieved 50,000-unit sales feat of the Hycross in February this year, and in eight months, the automaker has sold another 50,000 units of the MPV.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
  • The range-topping trim levels have been in short supply for a year, and this is the second time Toyota has resumed bookings for these variants after temporarily pausing orders.
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Waiting Periods Remain High

Latest News

  • New feature warns other road users about the presence of the vehicle during low-speed all-electric driving.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System
  • With the model year update, both EVs get a range of new features and upgrades meant to improve value quotient
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open
  • Espinosa takes over the role from Makoto Uchida as part of a wider management shakeup.
    Ivan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1
  • It remains to be seen if the updated KTM 390 Duke will be offered with the same Rs 2.95 lakh price tag as before
    KTM 390 Duke Updated; Gets Cruise Control, New Colour Scheme
  • This is the first motorcycle from Yamaha to feature hybrid tech, previously offered in scooters such as the Yamaha Ray and Fascino
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
  • Latest state budget proposes the implementation of a 6 per cent motor vehicle tax on EVs over Rs 30 lakh and a 1 per cent increase in tax on CNG cars.
    Maharashtra Proposes Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh, Tax Hike on CNG Passenger Cars
  • The Seal, which was the carmaker’s third product – and first sedan – for the Indian market, pipped entrants from Mercedes-Benz and Mini to the title
    car&bike Awards 2025: BYD Seal Crowned Premium EV Of The Year
  • Skoda’s recent entry into the subcompact SUV segment beat the likes of Mahindra Thar Roxx, MG Windsor, Citroen Basalt and BYD Seal to win the title.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Subcompact SUV Wins The Overall Car Of The Year Title
  • The world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom, made quite an impression with the two-wheeler jury with its innovation, value, accessibility and value proposition and eventually has been adjudged the Motorcycle of the Year.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Bajaj Freedom Is Motorcycle Of The Year
  • Last year we saw Tata Motors not only update several of its CNG and EV models but also launch the much-anticipated Curvv EV and Curvv ICE coupe SUVs
    car&bike Awards 2025: Tata Motors Has Been Awarded Manufacturer Of The Year

Research More on Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
8.7

Toyota Innova Hycross

Starts at ₹ 19.09 - 31.34 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Innova Hycross Specifications
View Innova Hycross Features

Popular Toyota Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System