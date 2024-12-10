2025 Toyota Camry Launch Today: Price Expectation

After nearly five years since its last major update, Toyota is all set to launch the 2025 Camry in India today, on December 11. The new model, called the ninth-generation Camry by Toyota is essentially a heavily updated version of the outgoing sedan and is built on the same platform as its predecessor. With the new model, the Camry, which is one of Toyota’s oldest surviving nameplates in India, will receive an array of changes such as an all-new design, in addition to a range of new features.



The new Camry is expected to be offered with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The new Camry is expected to be offered in a similar price range as the older model, which was priced at Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The new model will come with a range of upgrades which include a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument cluster. However, Toyota is expected to price it aggressively. We expect prices for the new Camry to be in the Rs 46 to 50 lakh (ex-showroom) range. Other features likely to be offered in the new Camry include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and Toyota Sense 3.0.

On the powertrain front, the new model will be equipped with a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The strong hybrid setup churns out around 222 bhp, around 8 bhp more than its predecessor. It should also be noted that the Camry is also offered with a dual electric motor powertrain in select markets, although that model is unlikely to make it to the Indian market.



