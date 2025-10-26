Toyota has unveiled the new Camry GT-S Concept, a sportier interpretation of the latest-gen Camry that will make its public debut at the SEMA Show 2025. As with most vehicles displayed at the SEMA Show, the Camry GT-S gets notable upgrades in the looks and mechanical departments over the standard model with aftermarket components.

Also read: Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Unveiled: 'Baby LC' 4x4 Is Smaller Than A Fortuner





Starting with the looks, the concept wears a sportier body kit replete with a contrast-finished front bumper lip spoiler, side skirts with GT-S logos, rear diffuser, and boot lip spoiler. Further accentuating the looks are 20-inch black-finished wheels, orange-finished brake callipers, blacked out badging and a dual-tone black and orange paint finish. Toyota says that the interior of the Camry GT-S is unchanged.



Also Read: New Toyota Corolla Concept Previewed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut

On the mechanical front, things get more interesting. Toyota has retained the services of the Camry’s strong hybrid powertrain - a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with electric motors. The powertrain is still good for 229 bhp of peak power, though the car sounds meaner thanks to an aftermarket performance exhaust. There are also new coilover suspensions at all four corners that reduce the car’s ride height by about 38 mm, and then there are the brakes.

Also Read: Toyota Century Coupe-SUV, 6-Wheel Lexus LS MPV Concepts Previewed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show 2025 Debut





The Camry GT-S Concept gets brakes you’re more likely to see on high-performance cars with 365 mm discs with 8 piston callipers up front and 356 mm units with 6 piston callipers at the rear. To put that in perspective, the Lexus LFA featured 390 mm discs with 6 piston callipers up front and 306 mm discs with 4 pot callipers at the rear. The latest Supra in its most potent Final Edition spec features 395 mm front discs with 4-piston callipers and 345 mm discs at the rear.

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched For The Festive Season





As with many SEMA builds, the Camry GT-S is likely to remain a one-off creation built for customer engagement.