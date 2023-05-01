Auto Sales April 2023: Toyota Motor Crosses 15,000 Unit Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) India, has reported a total sales figure of 15,510 units for April 2023. The company’s domestic sales stood at 14,162 units, while exports accounted for 1,348 units for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder this month. There were no exports in the corresponding period last year, when the carmaker registered domestic sales of 15,086 units in April 2022. The company undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24 to April 28, 2023, for the upkeep of machinery and equipment.

Last month, Toyota Motor saw strong sales, with the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Innova Crysta leading the pack, followed by the Toyota Hyryder. Interestingly, the Hyryder was only recently introduced to the export market in December, marking a return to exporting for the company after a four-year hiatus since it last exported the Etios/Liva.

Speaking on sales numbers Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing said, "TKM is continuing to witness high demand as well as good inquiries, and needless to say, we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively. The Toyota Hilux, Innova HyCross, and New Innova Crysta continue their phenomenal run. Our SUV segment share continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82% market share in Q1 of CY 2023. The Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid are also steadily contributing to our sales.

Toyota recorded 26 per cent of domestic growth in the initial four months of CY 2023 by selling 61,005 units in the same period as last year, where 48,278 units were sold domestically.

Toyota Motor has resumed its export operations from the Indian market to South Africa and the Middle East with the Made-in-India Urban Cruiser Hyryder, beginning in December 2022. Additionally, the Toyota Group has been exporting e-Drives, a crucial electric powertrain component that is being manufactured locally by Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) in Bidadi, near Bengaluru.