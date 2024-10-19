Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched; Gets Free Accessories Worth Over Rs 20,000

Toyota India has launched a new limited-run complimentary accessories package for the Glanza hatchback. The ‘Festival Limited Edition’ is available across all variants of the premium hatchback and adds complimentary accessories worth over Rs 20,000 to the package to the hatchback. The Festival Limited Edition package is only available till October 31, 2024.

The accessories include black and chrome trim finishers on the bumpers, lower doors and wing mirrors along with bit such as window visors, floor mats and neck cushions. Toyota says that all accessories are part of its genuine accessories catalogue and is valued at Rs 20,567. The company says that the accessories will be fitted at Toyota dealerships by its technicians.

The Glanza is offered in a total of four trim levels – E, S, G and V – and with a choice of petrol or bi-fuel CNG engine options. Both variants use the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine shared with its sister model, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with the petrol hatchback offered with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

The Glanza is the latest Toyota to get a special edition for the festive season. The carmaker has previously launched special editions for the Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month.