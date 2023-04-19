Auto Shanghai 2023: Toyota bZ Sport Crossover, bZ FlexSpace Concepts Unveiled

Toyota has unveiled two new electric vehicle concept models at the Auto Shanghai 2023. Called the bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace, the concepts preview future production models likely to debut in 2024. The two high-riding models will be a part of ten new electric vehicles that Toyota plans to launch in China by 2026.

The bZ Sport Crossover concept is a crossover-type jointly developed by Toyota and BYD Toyota Ev Technology ― a joint venture between Toyota, Chinese carmaker BYD - FAW Toyota Motor and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China). The Sport Crossover concept will be produced and sold in the Chinese market by FAW Toyota Motor.

Toyota says that the bZ Sport Crossover Concept is targeted towards a younger crowd with a design that is in your face and a highly practical cabin. The Sport Crossover concept follows a SUV coupe look with an aggressive design, sharp lines and plenty of ground clearance. The front fascia is characterized by sleek headlamps connected via a lightbar and an angular bumper. Down the sides, it features black cladding on the wheel arches and under the doors. At the rear, the raked roofline flows all the way to the rear edge of the vehicle.

The cabin meanwhile is minimalistic in design with a pair of screens sitting atop the dashboard. There is a distinct lack of physical buttons with most functions likely routed via the central touchscreen.

The bZ FlexSpace Concept on the other hand has been designed as a more family-oriented SUV. Another collaboration between Toyota and its Chinese joint ventures, the bZ FlexSpace features more traditional SUV proportions mixed in with styling cues seen on Toyota’s recent bZ concepts such as the light bar on both ends and prominent body lines.

Toyota says that the bZ FlexSpace Concept offers a large cabin space, safety features and more than enough cruising range. Here too, like the Sport Crossover concept, the cabin features a minimalist look though it’s more concept like in execution - the traditional screens of the bZ Sport Crossover concept seem to have been replaced by holographic units.

Toyota did not reveal any specifications for the concepts though both are likely to be underpinned by the company’s e-TNGA architecture.