Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza For Faulty Fuel Pump Motor

The recalled Toyota Glanza models were manufactured between April 2 and October 6, 2019, and the campaign is in continuation of the one conducted on July 31, 2020.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota says about 2,305 units of the Glanza were affected by the recall
  • The recall involves the previous-generation Toyota Glanza hatchback
  • Maruti Suzuki issued a recall for 16,000 units of the Baleno last month for a similar issue

Toyota India has announced a voluntary recall for 2,305 units of the Glanza due to a faulty fuel pump motor. The affected Toyota Glanza units were manufactured between April 2 and October 6, 2019, and the company says the recall campaign is in continuation of the one conducted on July 31, 2020. 

 

The recall involves a possible issue with the fuel pump motor on the affected Toyota Glaza units, which could lead to engine stalling. Maruti Suzuki issued a similar recall for 16,000 units of the Baleno last month in a bid to replace the faulty fuel pump motor. Both the Baleno and Glanza share the same underpinnings and are built by Suzuki at its facility in Gujarat. Toyota will reach out to the customers affected by the recall and will replace the affected part free of charge. 

 

 

The recall specifically affects the previous generation of Toyota Glanza in the country. The updated model was introduced in 2022 and draws power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The hatchback is also offered with a CNG alternative, which is a first for Toyota in India. 

 

The Toyota Glanza is priced at Rs 6.86 lakh, going up to Rs 10 lakh. The Glanza CNG range is priced between Rs 8.65 lakh for the S variant and Rs 9.68 lakh for the G variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The model takes on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 in the same segment.  


 

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Glanza# Toyota Glanza recalled# Glanza hatchback# Glanza# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

