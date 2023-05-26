  • Home
Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024

The American auto giant has entered an agreement with Tesla that will provide EV owners with access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the US and Canada.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
26-May-23 12:42 PM IST
Ford-Tesla charging.jpg
Highlights
  • Ford EV owners will gain access to Tesla's Superchargers from 2024
  • Existing Ford EV owners will require a Tesla-developed adaptor for charging
  • Future Ford EVs to be compatible with Tesla's superchargers from the factory

Ford electric vehicle (EV) owners will soon be able to charge their EVs at their nearest Tesla Supercharger in the US and Canada. The American auto giant, which already offers an extensive charging network in North America, has entered an agreement with Tesla for access to its over 12,000-strong Supercharger network from 2024 onwards. Existing Ford EV owners will gain access to the Supercharger network via a Tesla-developed adaptor while future Ford EVs will come from the factory with a compatible charging socket.

 

Ford’s current range of EVs such as the Mustang Mach-e and F150 Lightning feature a Combined Charging System (CCS) charging port, while Tesla uses a North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector for its models and charging infrastructure.

 

Also read: Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Testing In Snow
 

Ford's current EVs use CCS charging standards, while Tesla uses NACS.

 

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners. We’re excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America,” said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure.

 

Also read: Ford To Debut Second-Gen Electric Pick-Up Truck In 2025
 

Commenting on the announcement Ford CEO, Jim Farley said, “Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

Current Ford EV owners will require a Tesla-developed adaptor to charge via the Supercharger network.

 

Ford offers an extensive public charging network spread across US and Canada with over 84,000 chargers set up across North America. These also include over 10,000 DC fast chargers with a further 1,800 fast chargers currently in the process of being installed by early 2024.

 

Also read: Ford In $4.5 Billion Deal For EV Battery Materials Plant
 

Ford says that going forward, owners will be able to access and pay for charging on Tesla’s Supercharger network via the FordPass app or the Ford Pro Intelligence fleet telematics service.

