  • Home
  • News
  • Ford In $4.5 Billion Deal For EV Battery Materials Plant

Ford In $4.5 Billion Deal For EV Battery Materials Plant

Ford has joined PT Vale Indonesia and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's as their new partner in a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Indonesia
authorBy Reuters
30-Mar-23 04:48 PM IST
null

U.S. carmaker Ford has joined PT Vale Indonesia and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's as their new partner in a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Indonesia, the companies said on Thursday.

The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest automaker, this month said that it would invest 180 billion euros ($196 billion) over five years in areas including battery production and the sourcing of raw materials.

Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles.

The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

Vale and Huayou began construction of the plant in November and commercial operation is expected to start in 2026.

Febriany Eddy, chief executive of Vale Indonesia, said the deal is unique in bringing the U.S. automaker into an upstream nickel business.

She said that Vale has a 30% stake in the project, with the remainder being controlled by Ford and Huayou.

The companies did not say how much Ford will invest in the plant, which is expected to produce 120,000 tonnes per year of mixed hydroxide precipitate, a material extracted from nickel ore for use in EV batteries.

"Ford can help ensure that the nickel that we use in electric vehicle batteries is mined, produced within the same ESG standards as part of our business around the world," Christopher Smith, Ford's chief government affairs officer, said at the signing ceremony.

Indonesia's government has banned exports of unprocessed nickel ore since 2020 to ensure supply for existing and potential investors while it also courts global EV makers such as Tesla and China's BYD Group to invest in the country.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

 

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty and David Goodman)

Related Articles
Ford To Debut Second-Gen Electric Pick-Up Truck In 2025
Ford To Debut Second-Gen Electric Pick-Up Truck In 2025
3 days ago
Lula's China Trip To Promote BYD Takeover Plan For Brazil Ford Factory
Lula's China Trip To Promote BYD Takeover Plan For Brazil Ford Factory
4 days ago
Ford Unveils New Ranger Wildtrak X SUV
Ford Unveils New Ranger Wildtrak X SUV
5 days ago
Owner Modifies Ford EcoSport To Look Like The Facelift That Never Launched
Owner Modifies Ford EcoSport To Look Like The Facelift That Never Launched
11 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner