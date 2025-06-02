Login
This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce

The hill is calling, and Ford’s answer is electric. This is the Pikes Peak specced-out Mustang Mach-E, which will be the third attempt by Blue Oval at the iconic hill climb.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Third consecutive outing by Ford Performance at Pikes Peak
  • Attempt to do 13.5-mile (20kms) climb uphill with a gain of 7,400+ feet in elevation
  • 2025 Hill Climb will take place on June 25th

Ford Performance has unveiled its latest weapon: the Super Mustang Mach-E — an extreme, aero-sculpted version of the electric SUV, purpose-built to take on the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. This is no mere concept or design study. It’s a fully-prepped hill climb machine, co-developed with the best minds in motorsport and aimed squarely at the top step of a mountain where legends are made — or broken.

Ford Mustang Pikes Peaks

Also Read: Ford Mustang Mach-E Exclusive Review
 

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb isn’t just any race. It’s 12.42 miles (almost 20 km), 156 corners, and a finish line perched 14,115 feet above sea level. That’s where physics starts to rebel and engines lose breath — unless, of course, you’ve ditched the engine altogether. Ford is doubling down on electric, and they’re bringing along none other than Romain Dumas at the helm – a man whose name is practically etched into the tarmac of Pikes Peak. For those uninitiated, he’s the guy who steered the VW ID.R to a record-shattering run back in 2018. 

wqwq

At the heart of this hill-climb-ready Mach E is not just brute electric power — though we expect plenty of that, but aerodynamics. With a massive roof-mounted wing at the back and a gawkingly large air splitter upfront, this souped-up Mustang Mach-E is said to generate a staggering 6,125 pounds of downforce. To put that in perspective, that’s more downforce than a current GT3 race car.  While the blue oval hasn’t released full technical specs just yet, expect serious hardware underneath. Judging by previous electric prototypes and Ford’s recent involvement in Formula E and other EV racing formats, the Super Mach-E likely packs multiple motors, a finely tuned torque vectoring system, and an advanced battery cooling solution designed to survive the brutal altitude changes and thermal demands of the climb.

eojefojweo

Also Read: Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package

 

Of course, the Pikes Peak climb is unforgiving. Between the rapidly thinning air and treacherous switchbacks, even the best-prepared cars can fall short. But with the Super Mach-E, Ford isn’t playing it safe. It’s leaning into the future — all-wheel-drive, all-electric, and all-attitude. Come race day, the eyes of the world will be on ‘The Race to the Clouds’ venue in Colorado on June 22nd,2025. And this year, they’ll be watching an electric Mustang defy gravity — and maybe even make history.

