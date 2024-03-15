Ford Patents Mobile Gaming Simulators With Built-In Projectors in EV

Ford has devised a new method to entertain passengers during the charging periods of electric vehicles (EVs). In a recent patent filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Ford unveils a system that repurposes car components into gaming hardware. The system utilizes the vehicle's headlights as projectors for gaming imagery, with control functions managed by existing car hardware or supplementary devices like smartphones or PlayStation controllers.





This initiative by Ford follows a trend in the automotive industry where gaming in cars has gained popularity. Companies like Tesla and BMW have already introduced similar concepts, but Ford's approach offers unique features. One notable aspect is the significantly expanded screen area achieved through the use of high-definition Matrix LED headlights. These headlights can project crisp images onto flat surfaces, borrowing from advancements seen in systems like Mercedes' Digital Light, which projects warnings on roads with remarkable clarity. Ford's system also adapts to varying lighting conditions, ensuring visibility even in situations like fog or rain.

The versatility of the gaming experience is another highlight. Users can control games through various inputs such as the steering wheel, touchscreen displays, or buttons. While racing games are a possibility, simpler options like Tetris are also feasible. Importantly, the system incorporates safety measures by automatically shutting down games if the car begins moving, restarting only when it's deemed safe to do so.





Although designed to alleviate boredom during EV charging, particularly exemplified with models like the Mustang Mach-E, the practicality of this technology may be questioned given the rapid advancements in recharging technologies.