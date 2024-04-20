Login
Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package

The anniversary package is limited to the GT Premium trim and only 1965 units will be produced
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Limited to 1,965 units and features distinctive badges, wheels, and a grille design.
  • The car offers customers a chance to personalise the look with side stripes.
  • The interior has a special numbered badge.

In a tribute to six decades of the legendary Ford Mustang, the automaker is rolling out a limited-edition package for the 2025 GT Premium model. The automaker’s 60th-anniversary model only gets cosmetic changes at a glimpse, but keen-eyed would've noticed the 20-inch wheels that are a simple five-spoke pattern, reminiscent of the 1965 Mustang. 

 

Also Read: Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach

 

 

This package entails only cosmetic changes and hence gets the same  5.0-litre V8 which generates  473 bhp and its rear-wheel drive with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic, the package gives Mustang enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of history. 

 

The exterior has 60th Anniversary badges that pay homage to the ones adorning the very first 1965 Mustang. More to the wheels is that it features a centre cap design that pays tribute to the 1965 Mustang's centre caps, sporting a Vermillion Red, retro-themed stamped aluminium finish. To personalise the look, customers can opt for side stripes in either Silver or Vermillion Red, reminiscent of the classic Mustang's rocker panel stripes.

 

 

The grille sports a new design inspired by the original 1964 Mustang but with a contemporary update. Functional air intakes for the V8 engine are integrated within the silver-accented nostrils. Standard Mustang Nite Pony headlights are equipped with smoked housings, allowing the silver accents to stand out even more. Colour options include the Wimbledon White, Race Red, and Vapor Blue.

 

Also Read: Ford Patents Mobile Gaming Simulators With Built-In Projectors in EV

 

 

For customers seeking a more retro touch, Race Red and Vapor Blue Mustangs come with silver mirror caps, while the Wimbledon White maintains a clean look with matching mirrors. On the inside, each Mustang in this limited edition has a special badge on the dashboard, signifying its place among the exclusive 1,965 units produced – a number that mirrors the first year's Mustang production total. Interior colour options include a sophisticated Space Gray, a sporty Carmine Red, or a classic Black Onyx.

 

Stefan Taylor, senior designer said, “The design was directly inspired by the clean silhouette of the original car. During the design process, we looked closely at the finely detailed elements of the 1965 Mustang, like the fender badges and wheel centre caps. Our focus was capturing the feel of the '65, while also staying true to the Mustang as the modern sports car that it is.”
 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal

# Ford Mustang# Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package# Mustang 60th Anniversary Package# Mustang# Cars
