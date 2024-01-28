Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 28, 2024
- A-pillar trim clips improperly installed, allowing trim to potentially fly off
- Affects Explorers from 2011-2019 model years, 2.2 million vehicles globally
- Follows on NHTSA investigation finding loose trim poses safety risk on roads
Ford has issued a recall for approximately 2 million Explorer SUVs from model years 2011-2019 over an issue with the exterior trim pieces on the A-pillars. The trim pieces are attached by plastic clips, which may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to potentially detach from the vehicle while driving.
The recall impacts Explorer models sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ford states the issue appears to stem from either improper assembly of the trim pieces at the factory or during subsequent repairs. They have identified over 14,000 warranty claims and 500 customer complaints related to missing or loose A-pillar trim pieces.
Although Ford conducted an initial investigation into the issue back in 2018, they determined at that time it did not pose an unreasonable safety risk. However, after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its own investigation in early 2023, it was concluded that unsecured plastic trim pieces could pose a hazard to other motorists if they detached at highway speeds.
Ford is not aware of any reported accidents or injuries related to this issue. The fix involves inspecting the A-pillar trim pieces and repairing or replacing them as necessary to ensure proper attachment. Owner notification on the recall will begin in March 2023.
This marks the 24th recall already issued by Ford this year. It comes after a record year in 2023 that saw Ford lead all automakers in total recalls, with over 6 million vehicles impacted. The Explorer recall alone covered around 88 per cent of Ford's total recall volume last year.
Dealers will inspect and secure the A-pillar trim pieces once parts are available. Ford states they expect only about 5 per cent of the recalled vehicles to actually have trim pieces in need of repair. Owners with concerns can contact Ford for more details on the issue and recall work.
