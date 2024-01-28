Login

Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach

Ford has issued a new recall for 2.2 million 2011-2019 Ford Explorer models globally due to A-pillar trim pieces that may detach while driving and become hazards for other vehicles
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • A-pillar trim clips improperly installed, allowing trim to potentially fly off
  • Affects Explorers from 2011-2019 model years, 2.2 million vehicles globally
  • Follows on NHTSA investigation finding loose trim poses safety risk on roads

Ford has issued a recall for approximately 2 million Explorer SUVs from model years 2011-2019 over an issue with the exterior trim pieces on the A-pillars. The trim pieces are attached by plastic clips, which may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to potentially detach from the vehicle while driving.

 

Also Read: Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues


The recall impacts Explorer models sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ford states the issue appears to stem from either improper assembly of the trim pieces at the factory or during subsequent repairs. They have identified over 14,000 warranty claims and 500 customer complaints related to missing or loose A-pillar trim pieces.

Although Ford conducted an initial investigation into the issue back in 2018, they determined at that time it did not pose an unreasonable safety risk. However, after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its own investigation in early 2023, it was concluded that unsecured plastic trim pieces could pose a hazard to other motorists if they detached at highway speeds.


Ford is not aware of any reported accidents or injuries related to this issue. The fix involves inspecting the A-pillar trim pieces and repairing or replacing them as necessary to ensure proper attachment. Owner notification on the recall will begin in March 2023.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant


This marks the 24th recall already issued by Ford this year. It comes after a record year in 2023 that saw Ford lead all automakers in total recalls, with over 6 million vehicles impacted. The Explorer recall alone covered around 88 per cent of Ford's total recall volume last year.

 

Dealers will inspect and secure the A-pillar trim pieces once parts are available. Ford states they expect only about 5 per cent of the recalled vehicles to actually have trim pieces in need of repair. Owners with concerns can contact Ford for more details on the issue and recall work.

# Ford Explorer Recall# Ford Explorer# Ford Recall# Ford Recall US# Explorer Recall
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Here Is How The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Manufactured
Here Is How The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Manufactured
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18526 second ago

The Hyundai Creta’s manufacturing follows the Industry 4.0 standards bringing a host of automation and precision production processes. Take a look.

Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-16091 second ago

The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades

Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14457 second ago

Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities

Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12089 second ago

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for the Philippines will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door already on sale in the market. The model remains identical to the one sold in India

Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Toyota revealed two limited editions developed with inputs from its WRC drivers Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogiers

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Predicts EV Sales To Account For Only 30 Per Cent Of Global Sales
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Predicts EV Sales To Account For Only 30 Per Cent Of Global Sales
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Toyoda says that EV sales could peak at 30 per cent of all global car sales with the remainder split between other propulsion systems.

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The automaker also showcased GSX-S1000GX TOURING - GSX-S1000GX SPORT and V-Strom 800 DE - Adventure mission at the Motor Bike Expo.

Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Google's Android Auto uses AI for a new testing feature allowing the system to summarise message strings and shortlist ideal reponses.

All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Wagoneer S is expected to sit on Stellantis' new STLA Large architecture and is expected to debut later this year

U.S. Investigates Ford Explorer SUV Recall Following Power Loss Reports
U.S. Investigates Ford Explorer SUV Recall Following Power Loss Reports
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

U.S. regulators investigate Ford's recall of 710,000 Explorer SUVs due to power loss concerns, while NHTSA examines the effectiveness of the automaker's remedy for potential rear axle issues

Ford Explorer Electric Crossover Debuts; Meant For European Markets
Ford Explorer Electric Crossover Debuts; Meant For European Markets
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 months ago

The Explorer is the first Ford EV of two so far confirmed to use Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform as part of a partnership.

Ford Making Electric Explorers, Electric Lincoln SUV & Bronco EV
Ford Making Electric Explorers, Electric Lincoln SUV & Bronco EV
c&b icon By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Ford is ramping up its electric car ambitions with a new EV platform for SUVs

Ford To Recall 3 Million Vehicles For Airbags At $610 Million Cost In The US
Ford To Recall 3 Million Vehicles For Airbags At $610 Million Cost In The US
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 years ago

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will recall 3 million vehicles for air bag inflators that could rupture, at a cost of $610 million.

Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks Over Seat Belt Fire Risk
Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks Over Seat Belt Fire Risk
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 years ago

The recall covers 2015-2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles in North America for driver and front passenger seat-belt pretensioners.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved