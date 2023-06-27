U.S. Investigates Ford Explorer SUV Recall Following Power Loss Reports

U.S. auto safety regulators have initiated an investigation into Ford Motor's previous recalls of 710,000 Explorer SUVs following reports of power loss. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is examining the effectiveness of the remedy provided by the automaker. Ford conducted recalls in April 2022 and March this year for Ford Explorer SUVs from the 2020-2022 model years. The recalls were aimed at addressing a potential issue with the rear axle horizontal mounting bolt, which could fracture and lead to the disconnection of the driveshaft.

In its statement, Ford clarified that the recalls were intended to resolve the risk of a disconnected driveshaft, which could cause the vehicle to roll away when placed in 'Park' without the parking brake engaged, thereby increasing the likelihood of an accident. The automaker mentioned that it had not received any reports of crashes or injuries associated with the recall problem.

Ford's solution to the issue involves the installation of a software update that automatically applies the electronic service parking brake to prevent the vehicle from rolling away. However, the NHTSA has pointed out that this remedy does not address the underlying safety concern related to the faulty rear axle horizontal mounting bolt, which is the root cause of the impaired vehicle.

The NHTSA has disclosed that it received two complaints from owners who experienced power loss or transmission torque issues with their Explorer vehicles even after receiving the recall fix. One of the complainants mentioned that their vehicle would unexpectedly come to a complete stop while driving, on multiple occasions and at speeds of 30-35 mph or less.



