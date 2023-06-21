Rivian Becomes Latest Automaker To Adopt Tesla's NACS Port

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian has become the third automaker this month to sign an agreement with Tesla to gain access to its Supercharger EV charging network. Rivian’s announcement follows that of General Motors and Ford, and will let current and future owners to charge their vehicles at Tesla’s vast North American charging network. Tesla currently operates over 12,000 Superchargers across the USA and Canada with Rivian owners gaining access to the network from 2024.

Rivian says that new models from 2025 will come incorporated with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge ports – the same port design as used by Tesla. The company says this will extend to future models on the R1 platform as well as models on its upcoming R2 platform. The company said that R1T and R1S owners would gain access to the Supercharger network using an adapter that would become available in 2024.

Rivian owners will be able to access Tesla's Supercharger network from 2024.

Commenting on the agreement, RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian said, “We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality. The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

The company said that aside from access to Tesla’s charging network it would also be strengthening its own Rivian Adventure Network across North America.