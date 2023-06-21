  • Home
  • News
  • Rivian Becomes Latest Automaker To Adopt Tesla's NACS Port

Rivian Becomes Latest Automaker To Adopt Tesla's NACS Port

All Rivian trucks from 2025 will incorporate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports while existing owners can buy adapters from early 2024.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
21-Jun-23 11:22 AM IST
rivian, nacs port.jpeg
Highlights
  • Rivian owners to get access to Tesla's Supercharger network from 2024
  • Future models from 2025 to come with NACS charging ports
  • R1S, R1T to get adaptors to access Tesla charger network

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian has become the third automaker this month to sign an agreement with Tesla to gain access to its Supercharger EV charging network. Rivian’s announcement follows that of General Motors and Ford, and will let current and future owners to charge their vehicles at Tesla’s vast North American charging network. Tesla currently operates over 12,000 Superchargers across the USA and Canada with Rivian owners gaining access to the network from 2024.

 

Also see: Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024
 

Rivian says that new models from 2025 will come incorporated with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge ports – the same port design as used by Tesla. The company says this will extend to future models on the R1 platform as well as models on its upcoming R2 platform. The company said that R1T and R1S owners would gain access to the Supercharger network using an adapter that would become available in 2024.

Rivian owners will be able to access Tesla's Supercharger network from 2024.

 

Also read: GM Announces Partnership With Tesla To Expand EV Charging Access In North America
 

Commenting on the agreement, RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian said, “We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality. The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

 

The company said that aside from access to Tesla’s charging network it would also be strengthening its own Rivian Adventure Network across North America.

Related Articles
Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024
Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024
25 days ago
Rivian To Relocate Staff To Illinois EV Plant To Accelerate Production - Report
Rivian To Relocate Staff To Illinois EV Plant To Accelerate Production - Report
3 months ago
Rivian Stands By 2023 Production Target Despite Media Report
Rivian Stands By 2023 Production Target Despite Media Report
4 months ago
New Biden EV Charger Rules Stress Made In America, Force Tesla Changes
New Biden EV Charger Rules Stress Made In America, Force Tesla Changes
4 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now