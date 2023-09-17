Rivian Rolls Out Software Update for R1S and R1T EVs

Rivian has rolled out a new software update for its R1S and R1T all-electric adventure vehicles, aimed at enhancing various aspects of these zero-emission SUVs and pickup trucks.



One notable improvement includes the introduction of a new Set Speed option for both Highway Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control in the R1T and R1S. Drivers now have the choice between setting their speed limit based on road detection or opting for their current vehicle speed at the time of engagement.

Users can now employ the multifunctional thumb controls on the left side of the steering wheel to mute the microphone, switch between active calls, or manage multiple calls simultaneously. It's also possible to place an existing call on hold and use a second keypad to make another call, even enabling 3-way conversations through call merging. Furthermore, the Contacts section now allows users to dial a phone number or open an address directly in the Navigation app.



The Rivian mobile app version 2.2.0 introduces a new Drive Mode option in the Trip Preferences section of the "Plan a trip" screen. This feature calculates the required charging stops and ranges based on the selected drive mode when planning a trip.

For convenience, the update introduces the Screen Clean feature, which temporarily disables the driver, centre, and rear display screens, facilitating cleaning without any inadvertent interactions. To initiate this function, users can navigate to Vehicle › Service and select "Start Cleaning" under Screen Clean.



Moreover, Rivian has focused on improving efficiency. The software update has a 25 per cent reduction in range loss during sleep when the vehicle is at home and Gear Guard is set to Off at Home or when Gear Guard is disabled.



In addition, the update brings a notification feature for 12V battery issues when using mobile app version 2.2.0 or later. Several infotainment improvements have been made, addressing issues related to the keyboard in the Navigation app, displaying current album information on the driver's display, managing third-row vents, and resolving Bluetooth connectivity problems during software updates. Driver+ now provides preemptive warnings when lane line visibility reduction impacts Highway Assist performance, and occasional issues with windows fully opening or closing have been addressed.





