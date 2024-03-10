Rivian Unveils New R2 Electric SUV

Rivian has unveiled its new midsize global electric SUV as it looks to expand its portfolio beyond its glafship R1S and R1T. Badged the R2, the newest SUV looks the part of a shrunken R1S, replete with the upright proportions, lightbars at the front and rear and capsule lighting elements on the fascia. Based on an all-new platform, the R2 will only enter production in 2026 with a smaller R3 crossover to follow.



The R2 has Rivian's signature silhouette and face which is usually not seen in the midsize SUV market. A standout feature is the powered rear glass that seamlessly drops into the liftgate, facilitating versatile gear-carrying options and offering an open-air driving experience.



Inside, the R2 is finished with upcycled birch wood trim and materials crafted from ocean plastic. The cabin design too doesn’t stray far from the larger R1 with its floating dashboard, few physical controls, a walk-through design and dual screens on the dashboard. The R2 also gets a new design steering with integrated controls and haptic feedback. The first and second-row seats can also fold completely flat, catering to diverse cargo needs.

As for the dimensions, the R2 measures 4,714 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, and 1,699 mm in height and sits on 2,936 mm wheelbase. The electric SUV also offers up to 249 mm of ground clearance.

Built on an entirely new midsize vehicle platform, the R2 will be made available in a variety of configurations including single-motor rear-wheel drive, dual-motor all-wheel drive and range-topping tri-motor all-wheel drive. Performance-wise, the R2 offers two battery sizes, the larger pack offers over 480 km of range on a single charge, with acceleration from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds for select configurations. Charging convenience is also prioritised, with DC fast charging compatible with both NACS (Native) and CCS (with adapter) standards, allowing for rapid charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

Furthermore, due to Rivian's perception stack, which incorporates 11 cameras, five radars, and an advanced computing platform, the autonomous driving capability is highly improved in R2. This technology not only enhances safety but also allows for future feature updates through Rivian's software platform.

“Our R1 flagship vehicles served as our handshake with the world – with R2 and R3 our obsessive goal is to stay true to Rivian’s product attributes while making our products accessible to a lot more people,” said Rivian Chief Design Officer Jeff Hammoud.