Rivian Teases Upcoming R2 Electric SUV Ahead Of March 7 Debut

Electric car manufacturer Rivian has teased its upcoming new electric SUV, the R2 ahead of its debut on March 7, 2024. Set to compete with the popular Tesla Model Y in global markets, the electric SUV will sit under the R1 series and, based on the teaser, will share some design elements with the R1S.



The teaser video only provides a brief glimpse of the SUV’s light cluster which retains the full-width light bar and distinct 'pill' lights seen on its larger siblings. The carmaker had previously showcased a covered clay model of the proposed R2 last year on Instagram which hinted at the smaller SUV retaining the upright looks from its siblings.



Want a closer look at R2? Watch the live reveal event March 7th, right here on X. pic.twitter.com/Hq1k66r0cG — Rivian (@Rivian) February 16, 2024

It however remains to be seen if the new R2 will be offered in a pick-up truck derivative similar to the R1T.



As per reports, the R2 is set to be based on a different platform as compared to the R1S and R1T and is also likely to feature new in-house-developed electric motors. The model will also reportedly roll out of a different factory from the larger R1s.

Set to be constructed in Georgia, USA, construction on the new plant is reported to commence this year with the new R2 only expected to enter production sometime in 2026.