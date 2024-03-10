Rivian Reveals R3 And R3X EVs

Five years after the debut of its debut models, the R1T and R1S, Rivian, the Californian electric vehicle manufacturer, debuted a range of new models for international markets. Alongside the expected all-new R2 SUV, the carmaker also showcased an all-new R3 and R3X, based on the same platform as the R2, which is set to join the lineup around 2027.

The Rivian R3 sits on a shorter wheelbase as compared to the R2 though it also sports Rivian's signature design language, including a sleek body, boxy proportions, full width light bars at the front and rear, and prominent wheel arches. The rear hatch is a two-piece unit with the upper windscreen housing section able to operate independently offering practicality for loading longer items like surfboards.

Building on the base of the R2, the R3 is expected to offer similar drivetrain options, boasting over 480 km of range and rapid charging capabilities. Customers can anticipate a choice between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, ensuring performance tailored to their needs. Rivian has confirmed that the R3 will be offered with a pair of battery packs and will be capable of hitting 98 kmph in under 3 seconds.

The R3X meanwhile promises more off-roading prowess with a tri-motor all-wheel drive setup, wider tires, higher ground clearance, and distinctive styling elements like teal paint and different wheel designs.

Inside, both models follow Rivian's minimalist interior design with a pair of displays housed on the dashboard and minimal physical buttons. The central touchscreen looks to house most of the in-car controls with ample storage compartments in the lower section of the centre console. Rivian has confirmed that the R3 will offer autonomous driving functions using up to 11 cameras and 5 radars backed by a powerful processor. Interestingly the R3 will be offered with NACS charging as standard with owners requiring an adaptor to use CCS chargers.

While pricing details for the R3 and R3X are yet to be disclosed, Rivian assures that they will be more accessible than the larger R2 model. Rivian for now however will be focusing on the new R2 with the R3 only likely to arrive in late 2026 or in 2027.