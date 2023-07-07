Amazon to Deploy Rivian Electric Vans in Germany

  • Home
Amazon to deploy its first European fleet of 300 electric vans from Rivian in Germany, advancing its commitment to electrify its transportation network with a significant investment of over 1 billion euros
Highlights
Amazon has announced plans to introduce its initial fleet of European vans in Germany in the upcoming weeks. These vans, manufactured by U.S. electric vehicle company Rivian, will contribute to Amazon's long-term objective of electrifying its transportation network. In total, 300 electric vans will be deployed in the regions of Munich, Berlin, and Dusseldorf. This initiative is part of a substantial order placed by Amazon in 2019, encompassing 100,000 vehicles from Rivian, with Amazon being the largest shareholder in the company.

Amazon has commited over 1 billion euros to the electrification of its European fleet

 

To ensure suitability for European cities, Rivian and Amazon have developed a specially-designed van that is shorter and thinner than its American counterpart. This aims to facilitate navigation through the narrower streets commonly found in European urban areas.

 

Amazon has made a significant financial commitment to the electrification of its European fleet, with over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) allocated for this purpose. Out of this amount, 400 million euros will be dedicated to Germany specifically.

 

In the United States, Amazon commenced the implementation of Rivian vans last year. Presently, more than 3,000 vans are in operation across 500 cities and regions in the U.S., delivering packages. By 2030, Amazon envisions a global fleet of 100,000 Rivian vehicles.


 

