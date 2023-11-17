Login

Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024

This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Nov-23 06:37 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The focus is on providing customers with a convenient digital shopping experience.
  • Auto dealers can sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform.
  • Customers can browse Amazon for available Hyundai vehicles.

Come next year customers in the United States will also be able to buy cars on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is partnering with Hyundai Motor Company to introduce online car sales, starting in 2024. The collaboration, announced at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, marks a substantial expansion of Amazon's product offerings to include vehicles, a development for its initial goal of becoming the “everything store.”

 

The collaboration was announced at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show

 

This partnership will allow auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai cars being the first to be available for online purchase. The focus is on providing customers with a convenient digital shopping experience, enabling them to buy a new car online and choose between picking it up or having it delivered by their local dealership at their preferred time.

 

Also Read: Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup

 

This initiative allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform.

 

Customers can browse Amazon for available Hyundai vehicles in their vicinity, considering various preferences such as model, trim, colour, and features listed to choose from. Both companies mentioned that the online checkout process offers flexibility in payment and financing options. Hyundai has chosen Amazon Web Service (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to enhance its digital transformation, leveraging AWS capabilities spanning computing, storage, databases, analytics, generative AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Globally Unveiled

 

Hyundai's collaboration with AWS focuses on enhancing security

 

In addition to facilitating online sales, Hyundai's collaboration with AWS aims to optimise production and reduce costs in manufacturing and supply chain operations. It also focuses on enhancing security, disaster recovery capabilities, and advancing connected vehicle development to introduce new features globally. A Master Builder training and certification programme has been implemented to equip Hyundai engineers with essential cloud skills.

 

Also Read: Hyundai, PIF Enter Joint Venture To Establish Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Saudi Arabia

 

Furthermore, from 2025, buyers of Hyundai's next-generation vehicles will benefit from a hands-free Alexa experience, allowing drivers to seamlessly interact with Alexa for music playback, reminders, to-do lists, calendar updates, and even controlling smart home devices while on the road.

 

# Hyundia Motor Company# Amazon# Hyundai USA# Hyundai Cars USA# Amazon Online Store# Online Car Sales# Car News
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300
8.4
0
10
2020 Mahindra XUV300
28,619 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 21,675/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Aura
2022 Hyundai Aura
13,241 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.5
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
36,510 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.35 L
₹ 11,982/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar
2022 Mahindra Thar
8,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 38,597/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Tata Punch
2023 Tata Punch
4,700 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.40 L
₹ 18,813/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
62,504 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Renault Duster
6.8
0
10
2013 Renault Duster
60,923 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2014 Honda City
56,662 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18730 second ago

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.

All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18721 second ago

The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators

New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17818 second ago

The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-17398 second ago

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-17054 second ago

Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025

Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-15338 second ago

We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle

Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14089 second ago

The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.

New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-5114 second ago

The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling

California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-4625 second ago

CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024

All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-3892 second ago

Lucid has stated that it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late-2024

Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India

2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model
2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Only 50 units of the final edition will be available for the U.S. market

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 days ago

Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain

Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage
Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved