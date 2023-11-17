Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
Come next year customers in the United States will also be able to buy cars on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is partnering with Hyundai Motor Company to introduce online car sales, starting in 2024. The collaboration, announced at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, marks a substantial expansion of Amazon's product offerings to include vehicles, a development for its initial goal of becoming the “everything store.”
This partnership will allow auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai cars being the first to be available for online purchase. The focus is on providing customers with a convenient digital shopping experience, enabling them to buy a new car online and choose between picking it up or having it delivered by their local dealership at their preferred time.
Customers can browse Amazon for available Hyundai vehicles in their vicinity, considering various preferences such as model, trim, colour, and features listed to choose from. Both companies mentioned that the online checkout process offers flexibility in payment and financing options. Hyundai has chosen Amazon Web Service (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to enhance its digital transformation, leveraging AWS capabilities spanning computing, storage, databases, analytics, generative AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Hyundai's collaboration with AWS focuses on enhancing security
In addition to facilitating online sales, Hyundai's collaboration with AWS aims to optimise production and reduce costs in manufacturing and supply chain operations. It also focuses on enhancing security, disaster recovery capabilities, and advancing connected vehicle development to introduce new features globally. A Master Builder training and certification programme has been implemented to equip Hyundai engineers with essential cloud skills.
Furthermore, from 2025, buyers of Hyundai's next-generation vehicles will benefit from a hands-free Alexa experience, allowing drivers to seamlessly interact with Alexa for music playback, reminders, to-do lists, calendar updates, and even controlling smart home devices while on the road.
