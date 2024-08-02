Nissan X-Trail Accessories Revealed; Optional Extras Add Over Rs 1.50 Lakh To SUV's Price
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on August 2, 2024
Highlights
- The Nissan X-Trail is now on sale in India, priced at Rs 49.92 lakh.
- Nissan offers seven additional accessories with the SUV
- Prices for the accessories range between Rs 10,000 to Rs 66,000
Nissan has launched the X-Trail SUV in India at a whopping price tag of Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the X-Trail, the brand is offering seven additional accessories for potential buyers. Out of the seven optional accessories, three fitments are curated for the exterior of the vehicle, and three remain for the interior, while one is a key tracker.
Ticking all the boxes for the accessories will set you back by over an additional Rs 1.57 lakh.
The accessories for the exterior of the SUV include splash guards (front and rear), window deflectors for both sides and a side step running across the profile of the SUV. As for the interior, Nissan is offering an illuminated kick plate to protect from scuff marks, a luggage entry guard in the boot space, and a carpet mat set. Lastly, there is also a key tracker being offered, which will help locate the keys in case of misplacement.
The following are the prices of six of these accessories, which can be opted for while purchasing the SUV. However, do note fitment charges for these are not included.
|Accessories
|Prices
|Splash guards
|Rs 14,383
|Side Window deflector
|Rs 14,678
|Side step
|Rs 65,690
|Illuminated kick plate
|Rs 39,750
|Luggage entry guard
|Rs 10,824
|Carpet mat
|Rs 12,337
On the powertrain front, the X-Trail is equipped with a 1.5-litre variable compression turbo petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. The engine belts out 161 bhp and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm. The India-spec model will come with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) as standard, sending power to the front wheels. Nissan claims the X-Trail will offer a fuel efficiency of 13.7 kmpl.