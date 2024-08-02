Login
Nissan X-Trail Accessories Revealed; Optional Extras Add Over Rs 1.50 Lakh To SUV's Price

The most accessible accessory for the X-Trail is the luggage entry guard, priced at Rs 10,824.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Nissan X-Trail is now on sale in India, priced at Rs 49.92 lakh.
  • Nissan offers seven additional accessories with the SUV
  • Prices for the accessories range between Rs 10,000 to Rs 66,000

Nissan has launched the X-Trail SUV in India at a whopping price tag of Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the X-Trail, the brand is offering seven additional accessories for potential buyers. Out of the seven optional accessories, three fitments are curated for the exterior of the vehicle, and three remain for the interior, while one is a key tracker. 

 

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh

 X Trail Accessory 1 1

Ticking all the boxes for the accessories will set you back by over an additional Rs 1.57 lakh. 

 

The accessories for the exterior of the SUV include splash guards (front and rear), window deflectors for both sides and a side step running across the profile of the SUV. As for the interior, Nissan is offering an illuminated kick plate to protect from scuff marks, a luggage entry guard in the boot space, and a carpet mat set. Lastly, there is also a key tracker being offered, which will help locate the keys in case of misplacement. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming

 Nissan X trail 28

 

The following are the prices of six of these accessories, which can be opted for while purchasing the SUV. However, do note fitment charges for these are not included.

 

Accessories Prices 
Splash guards Rs 14,383
Side Window deflectorRs 14,678
Side step Rs 65,690
Illuminated kick plate Rs 39,750
Luggage entry guard Rs 10,824 
Carpet mat Rs 12,337 

 

On the powertrain front, the X-Trail is equipped with a 1.5-litre variable compression turbo petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. The engine belts out 161 bhp and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm. The India-spec model will come with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) as standard, sending power to the front wheels. Nissan claims the X-Trail will offer a fuel efficiency of 13.7 kmpl.

 

 

