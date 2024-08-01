Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh

After much anticipation, Nissan has finally launched the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market. Shipped in as a CBU, the SUV carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India) introductory price tag, making it significantly more expensive than similarly sized rivals. Solely offered in seven-seat guise, the SUV is available with only a turbo-petrol engine in the Indian market. With the launch of the X-Trail, Nissan’s portfolio, which for the longest time only consisted of the Magnite, finally has another model on sale in India.

The X-Trail is solely offered in seven-seat format in India

Visually, the X-Trail is a sharp-looking SUV with good road presence and plenty of styling cues that give it a robust appearance. The front end of the vehicle gets edgy-looking DRLs that sit above the headlights along with Nissan’s V-motion grille. The vehicle rides on 20-inch wheels and has a well-defined shoulder line that further adds to its burly appearance. Towards the rear, it gets a roof-mounted spoiler and a set of sleek tail lamps.

The interior of the SUV gets a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the X-Trail SUV features a dark-themed cabin with plenty of soft-touch materials. It is equipped with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a floating 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The list of features on offer include dual-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a wireless phone charger, an engine start-stop button and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety features, the SUV will feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well as 360-degree view cameras. Other bits include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

The X-Trail comes with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 161 bhp and 300 Nm

On the powertrain front, the X-Trail is equipped with a 1.5-litre variable compression turbo petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. The SUV is tuned to produce about 161 bhp at 4800 rpm and develop a peak torque of 300 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm. The India-spec model will come with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) as standard, sending power to the front wheels. Nissan claims the X-Trail will offer a fuel efficiency of 13.7 kmpl.

The Nissan X-Trail's rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster.