Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh

The latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail finally goes on sale in India and carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh price tag.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Nissan has launched the X-Trail SUV in India at Rs 49.92 lakh
  • Solely offered in seven-seat spec here.
  • Powered by a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine.

After much anticipation, Nissan has finally launched the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market. Shipped in as a CBU, the SUV carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India) introductory price tag, making it significantly more expensive than similarly sized rivals. Solely offered in seven-seat guise, the SUV is available with only a turbo-petrol engine in the Indian market. With the launch of the X-Trail, Nissan’s portfolio, which for the longest time only consisted of the Magnite, finally has another model on sale in India.

 

Also Read2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming


Nissan X Trail Launched In India

The X-Trail is solely offered in seven-seat format in India

 

Visually, the X-Trail is a sharp-looking SUV with good road presence and plenty of styling cues that give it a robust appearance. The front end of the vehicle gets edgy-looking DRLs that sit above the headlights along with Nissan’s V-motion grille. The vehicle rides on 20-inch wheels and has a well-defined shoulder line that further adds to its burly appearance. Towards the rear, it gets a roof-mounted spoiler and a set of sleek tail lamps.

 

Also ReadIndia-Spec Nissan X-Trail Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

Nissan X trail 34

The interior of the SUV gets a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

 

On the inside, the X-Trail SUV features a dark-themed cabin with plenty of soft-touch materials. It is equipped with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a floating 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The list of features on offer include dual-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a wireless phone charger, an engine start-stop button and a panoramic sunroof. 

 

In terms of safety features, the SUV will feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well as 360-degree view cameras. Other bits include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

 

Also ReadNissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August

Nissan X trail 9

The X-Trail comes with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 161 bhp and 300 Nm

 

On the powertrain front, the X-Trail is equipped with a 1.5-litre variable compression turbo petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. The SUV is tuned to produce about 161 bhp at 4800 rpm and develop a peak torque of 300 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm. The India-spec model will come with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) as standard, sending power to the front wheels. Nissan claims the X-Trail will offer a fuel efficiency of 13.7 kmpl.

 

The Nissan X-Trail's rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster.

# Nissan# Nissan X-Trail# X-Trail SUV# SUVs# SUVs in India# Nissan X-Trail Price# Nissan X-Trail Features# Nissan X-Trail Launch# Nissan X-Trail interior# New Nissan X-Trail# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Nearing three years in the market, the XUV700 continues to witness strong demand, having received close to 8,000 bookings on a monthly basis in the first quarter of FY2025.
    Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Nissan India has officially begun bookings of their new flagship SUV - the 2024 X-Trail for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh
    Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August
  • To be available in limited numbers, the Nissan X-Trail will be the halo product for the Japanese carmaker. It will pave the way for their model offensive but how is the X-Trail's return worth your attention?
    2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming
  • The Nissan X-Trail returns to India after 10 years in its fourth-gen avatar; will be available only with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
    India-Spec Nissan X-Trail Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

Latest News

  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is expected to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch
  • The latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail finally goes on sale in India and carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh price tag.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh
  • While Tata Motors witnessed a small month-on-month growth in electric vehicle sales, total sales were significantly lower in comparison to the same period in 2023.
    Tata Motors’ EV Sales Down 21% In July 2024; Marks Fourth Consecutive Month Of Dropping EV Sales
  • Once formalised, the partnership will see Amara Raja supply NMC and LFP lithium-ion cells to Ather Energy for its scooter line-up.
    Ather Energy Partners With Amara Raja To Source Battery Cells For Its Electric Two-Wheelers
  • Hero has partnered with the Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) which will serve as its exclusive assembler and distributor
    Hero MotoCorp Commences Operations In Philippines In Partnership With Terrafirma Motors Corporation
  • Nearing three years in the market, the XUV700 continues to witness strong demand, having received close to 8,000 bookings on a monthly basis in the first quarter of FY2025.
    Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims
  • The Ronin Parakram has been unveiled in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
    TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
    Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know
  • MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
    MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP

Research More on Nissan New X-Trail

Nissan New X-Trail

Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price : ₹ 40 - 45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 2, 2024

Popular Nissan Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved