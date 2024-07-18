Login
India-Spec Nissan X-Trail Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

The Nissan X-Trail returns to India after 10 years in its fourth-gen avatar; will be available only with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Nissan X-Trail coming to India is the 4th gen model
  • The SUV gets bold looks with smart features and tech
  • The X-Trail will come as a CBU model so expect a heavy price tag

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail has officially been unveiled in India, ahead of its launch. The mid-size SUV returns to India after a long hiatus of 10 years, this time in its fourth generation. Similar to its first innings, this time too the SUV will be sold in India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, which means we can expect premium pricing. With the X-Trail, Nissan India will finally be able to add another product to its line-up, which for the past year only included the Magnite subcompact SUV. 

 

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch Imminent; Official Teaser Goes Live

 

DSC 02523

The X-Trail returns to India after a hiatus of 10 years.

 

India-spec Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions and ground clearance

 

The soon-to-be-launched Nissan X-Trail, built on the company’s CMF-C platform, made its global debut in 2021. While the SUV is offered in both 5- and 7-seat options in the international markets, India will only get the latter. The SUV measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,725 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,705 mm. The X-Trail will also has 210 mm of ground clearance.

 

DSC 02456

India will only get the 7-seat version of the 2024 Nissan X-Trail 

 

India-spec Nissan X-Trail: Engine and gearbox

 

The India-spec model will also be offered in only one engine option – a 1.5-litre variable compression turbo petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. The SUV is tuned to produce about 161 bhp at 4800 rpm and develop a peak torque of 300 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm. The India-spec model will come with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) as standard, sending power to the front wheels. Nissan claims the X-Trail will offer a fuel efficiency of 13.7 kmpl.

 

Also Read: India-Spec Nissan X-Trail To Get Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS

 

SSB 06521

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine makes 161 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

 

India-spec Nissan X-Trail: Design and styling

 

Visually, the new X-Trail is in line with the company’s global design language featuring sharp lines and aggressive design cues. This includes the signature V-Motion grille with thick chrome underlines, sharp LED DRLs with integrated indicators, and LED headlamps. The SUV also gets a wide air intake, claddings on wheel arches and underbody, 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, faux roof rails, and wraparound LED taillamps with a roof-mounted spoiler featuring an integrated LED stop lamp.

 

DSC 02188

The cabin will be loaded with modern features and tech with a clean design.

 

India-spec Nissan X-Trail: Interior and features

 

The images tell us that the cabin will come with premium fit and finish with soft-touch interiors. The dashboard houses flat-bottom multi-function steering wheels with paddle shifters, a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The features list includes dual-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a wireless phone charger, an engine start-stop button and a panoramic sunroof. 

 

DSC 02384

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and dual-zone climate control.

 

As for seating layout, the second row gets a bench-style seat with a 40:20:40 split, featuring sliding and reclining functions. The third row, on the other hand, gets 50:50 split-folding and reclining functions. With the third row folded, the X-Trail offers a boot space of 585 litres, which can be expanded to 1424 litres by folding down both the second and third rows. 

 

DSC 02280

In addition to 7 airbags, the SUV will also get ADAS with 360-degree cameras.

 

India-spec Nissan X-Trail: Safety features

 

In terms of safety features, we already know the SUV will feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including 360-degree view cameras. Other bits include 7-airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. 

 

India-spec Nissan X-Trail: Launch and expected price

 

While the launch date is yet to be announced, we expect the SUV to go on sale in India by the July end or early August. Given it comes via the CBU route, expect pricing to be in the region of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

