India-Spec Nissan X-Trail To Get Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS

Nissan India has released another teaser for the upcoming X-Trail SUV. This time around it is the vehicle's interior that has been teased. The latest teaser highlights several features the India-spec model will get when it is launched in the coming weeks. The present-generation X-Trail has been available in international markets since 2021 and was first showcased in India in 2022.

The new teaser focuses on the interior of the SUV.

Earlier, Nissan India provided a sneak peek of the SUV's exterior. The new teaser focuses on the interior and confirms that the X-Trail will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a fully digital instruments display.

The three-spoke steering wheel displays cruise control feature among other in-car controls.

Additionally, the SUV will feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), an electric parking brake with auto-hold, a wireless phone charger and drive modes. The three-spoke steering wheel houses cruise control functions, along with other buttons.

The Nissan X-Trail will be available as a 7-seat model in India.

Overseas, the X-Trail is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. In India, Nissan will introduce the seven-seat model, with a bench seat in the second row and two additional seats in the third row.

The SUV will be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). As for its rivals in the Indian market, the Nissan X-Trail will get into the ring with the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian.