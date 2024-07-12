Login
India-Spec Nissan X-Trail To Get Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS

Nissan India is gearing up to launch the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market, after a long spell of having a single model in its portfolio.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • To get a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more
  • The X-Trail will be available as a 7-seat model in India
  • First showcased in India in 2022

Nissan India has released another teaser for the upcoming X-Trail SUV. This time around it is the vehicle's interior that has been teased. The latest teaser highlights several features the India-spec model will get when it is launched in the coming weeks. The present-generation X-Trail has been available in international markets since 2021 and was first showcased in India in 2022.

 

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch Imminent; Official Teaser Goes Live

 Nissan X-Trail interior

The new teaser focuses on the interior of the SUV. 

 

Earlier, Nissan India provided a sneak peek of the SUV's exterior. The new teaser focuses on the interior and confirms that the X-Trail will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a fully digital instruments display.

 NISSAN X TRAIL 2

The three-spoke steering wheel displays cruise control feature among other in-car controls.

 

Additionally, the SUV will feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), an electric parking brake with auto-hold, a wireless phone charger and drive modes. The three-spoke steering wheel houses cruise control functions, along with other buttons.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition Launched At Rs 9.84 Lakh

 

Nissan X Trail SUV India Launch Imminent Official Teaser Goes Live 2

The Nissan X-Trail will be available as a 7-seat model in India. 

 

Overseas, the X-Trail is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. In India, Nissan will introduce the seven-seat model, with a bench seat in the second row and two additional seats in the third row.

 

The SUV will be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). As for its rivals in the Indian market, the Nissan X-Trail will get into the ring with the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian.

