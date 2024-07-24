Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August

Nissan India has officially commenced the bookings of the 2024 X-Trail in the country. Customers can book the three-row SUV from the Japanese carmaker’s official website for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. With the launch slated for August 1, the deliveries will begin right after in the month of August.

For the uninitiated, the X-Trail is a three-row SUV which will be imported as a completely-built unit (CBU) and will initiate a model offensive that Nissan India will introduce in the next couple of years. Based on the CMF-C platform, the X-Trail measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,725 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,705 mm with a 210 mm of ground clearance.



There are three colour options to choose from - Diamond Black, Pearl White, and Champagne Silver. In terms of features, the X-Trail has an all-digital driver's display, a floating touchscreen, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, steering-mounted controls, paddle shifters, and seven airbags.

Powering the X-Trail is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Variable Compression Turbo Petrol engine with mild hybrid tech. It makes 160 bhp and 300 Nm and is paired to an eight-step CVT transmission. Nissan claims a mileage of 13.1 kmpl and an acceleration time of 9.1 seconds for 0-100 kmph.

When launched in India, the Nissan X-Trail is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan’s new halo product will go up against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster apart from the formidable Toyota Fortuner in the seven-seater space.



