Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
BMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August

Nissan India has officially begun bookings of their new flagship SUV - the 2024 X-Trail for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The X-Trail will be a CBU and will be available only in limited numbers.
  • Powered by new 160bhp/300Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder VC-Turbo petrol engine.
  • Available in one trim with three colour options

Nissan India has officially commenced the bookings of the 2024 X-Trail in the country. Customers can book the three-row SUV from the Japanese carmaker’s official website for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. With the launch slated for August 1, the deliveries will begin right after in the month of August. 

 

Also Read2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming
 

For the uninitiated, the X-Trail is a three-row SUV which will be imported as a completely-built unit (CBU) and will initiate a model offensive that Nissan India will introduce in the next couple of years. Based on the CMF-C platform, the X-Trail measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,725 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,705 mm with a 210 mm of ground clearance.

Nissan X trail 34


There are three colour options to choose from - Diamond Black, Pearl White, and Champagne Silver. In terms of features, the X-Trail has an all-digital driver's display, a floating touchscreen, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, steering-mounted controls, paddle shifters, and seven airbags. 

 

Also Read: India-Spec Nissan X-Trail Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

Nissan X trail 11


Powering the X-Trail is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Variable Compression Turbo Petrol engine with mild hybrid tech. It makes 160 bhp and 300 Nm and is paired to an eight-step CVT transmission. Nissan claims a mileage of 13.1 kmpl and an acceleration time of 9.1 seconds for 0-100 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch Imminent; Official Teaser Goes Live


When launched in India, the Nissan X-Trail is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan’s new halo product will go up against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster apart from the formidable Toyota Fortuner in the seven-seater space. 


 

# Nissan India# Nissan X-Trail# New Nissan X-Trail# Nissan X-Trail Bookings# New Nissan X-Trail Pictures# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • To be available in limited numbers, the Nissan X-Trail will be the halo product for the Japanese carmaker. It will pave the way for their model offensive but how is the X-Trail's return worth your attention?
    2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming
  • The Nissan X-Trail returns to India after 10 years in its fourth-gen avatar; will be available only with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
    India-Spec Nissan X-Trail Unveiled Ahead Of Launch
  • Nissan India is gearing up to launch the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market, after a long spell of having a single model in its portfolio.
    India-Spec Nissan X-Trail To Get Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS
  • This year’s July is set to be an eventful one for the Indian auto industry, with the launch of five all-new offerings
    Upcoming Car Launches In July 2024: All-New BMW 5 Series, Nissan X-Trail, Mini Cooper S and More
  • The launch of the new-generation SUV is set to take place a year and a half after it was first showcased in India in December 2022.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch Imminent; Official Teaser Goes Live

Latest News

  • Nissan India has officially begun bookings of their new flagship SUV - the 2024 X-Trail for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh
    Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August
  • The Toyota Startlet is the name of the Glanza in South Africa, so it seems fitting the subcompact SUV based on the Glanza will be called the Startlet Cross.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Goes On Sale In South Africa As Starlet Cross
  • Now in its 8th generation, the 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise for the first time.
    New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
  • The Alcazar has been on sale for around three years now, and is expected to receive a facelift sometime in September 2024
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024
  • The new edition of the motorcycle will feature a new colour scheme, dual-channel ABS, and a drag race timer and panic brake alert.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Teased; Launch Soon
  • The new-gen Countryman will solely be offered in all-electric guise, in one variant in India
    Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh
  • All-new Cooper 3-Door hatchback features an evolutionary design and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood.
    New Mini Cooper S 3-Door Launched In India; Priced At Rs 44.90 Lakh
  • Bookings for the BMW CE 04 electric scooter commenced earlier this month with deliveries slated to begin in September.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
  • Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
    Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?

Research More on Nissan New X-Trail

Nissan New X-Trail

Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price : ₹ 40 - 45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 2, 2024

Popular Nissan Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved