Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service

Kia India has launched a new initiative named 'Exchange Your Car' under its certified pre-owned domain. It is accessible via the brand's official website, allowing customers to receive an estimate of their car's value.

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New GTX Variant; Trims Reshuffled

The online self-evaluation module can be accessed under the 'Buy' section on the brand's website. Customers can enter details regarding their vehicle, such as the make, model, variant, manufacturing year, and kilometres driven. After providing these details, the module will display the suggested value of the vehicle.

Kia's vehicle exchange programme extends beyond just Kia cars; it allows customers to trade in any make and model for a new Kia. Kia states that it has designed this programme to streamline the initial stage of the car exchange process, providing customers with the assurance to proceed with an exchange.

Also Read: New Kia Carnival Spotted Undisguised In India

Commenting on the module, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “At Kia India, customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Our new feature simplifies the car exchange process, enhancing convenience and strengthening our connection with customers. We're committed to continually improving our services, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for all, and giving you confidence in our future.”



Kia's India portfolio comprises four models; two compact SUVs - Sonet and Seltos, one MPV - Carens and the EV6 electric vehicle. The new-gen Carnival MPV has been spotted testing in India previously and is set to join the lineup in the second half of 2024, along with the all-electric EV9 SUV.