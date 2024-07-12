Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS ADVBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650Indian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service

Kia's vehicle exchange programme extends beyond just Kia cars; it allows customers to trade in any make and model for a new Kia.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 'Exchange Your Car' works as a self-evaluation module
  • Accessible through Kia's official website
  • Customers can trade any vehicle for a new Kia model

Kia India has launched a new initiative named 'Exchange Your Car' under its certified pre-owned domain. It is accessible via the brand's official website, allowing customers to receive an estimate of their car's value.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New GTX Variant; Trims Reshuffled

 

2024 KIA Sonet Facelift 35

 

The online self-evaluation module can be accessed under the 'Buy' section on the brand's website. Customers can enter details regarding their vehicle, such as the make, model, variant, manufacturing year, and kilometres driven. After providing these details, the module will display the suggested value of the vehicle.

 

Kia's vehicle exchange programme extends beyond just Kia cars; it allows customers to trade in any make and model for a new Kia. Kia states that it has designed this programme to streamline the initial stage of the car exchange process, providing customers with the assurance to proceed with an exchange.

 

Also Read: New Kia Carnival Spotted Undisguised In India 

 

KIA Seltos facelift 28

 

Commenting on the module, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “At Kia India, customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Our new feature simplifies the car exchange process, enhancing convenience and strengthening our connection with customers. We're committed to continually improving our services, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for all, and giving you confidence in our future.”


Kia's India portfolio comprises four models; two compact SUVs - Sonet and Seltos, one MPV - Carens and the EV6 electric vehicle. The new-gen Carnival MPV has been spotted testing in India previously and is set to join the lineup in the second half of 2024, along with the all-electric EV9 SUV. 

# Kia 'exchange your car'# Kia India# Kia cars# cars# Car news# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Kia has updated the variant listing of both its SUVs in the market with the addition of a new variant and a new colour option for the X-Line trim.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New GTX Variant; Trims Reshuffled
  • The month of June 2024 saw quite a mixed sales performance. Here's a detailed report.
    Auto Sales June 2024: Maruti, Mahindra, Honda Show Positive Growth; Hyundai & Tata Report Decline
  • With 21,300 units sold in June 2024; Kia marginally missed out on a double-digit yearly growth in the month of June.
    Kia India’s H1 2024 Sales Up By 6%; Recorded 9.8% Growth In June
  • Learn these nifty tricks for getting rid of that visibility-impairing fog from your windshield.
    Monsoon 2024: How To Remove Fog From Your Car's Windshield
  • Both models will be launched along with the eight-generation BMW 5 Series next month.
    Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

Latest News

  • Kia's vehicle exchange programme extends beyond just Kia cars; it allows customers to trade in any make and model for a new Kia.
    Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service
  • BYD recently introduced a new base variant for the Atto 3 SUV, which positions it to take on the top-spec MG ZS EV. Here’s how the two match up on paper.
    BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence: Range, Features, Powertrain And Price Compared
  • Demand for diesel SUVs is heavily skewed across certain Indian states, so Skoda is mulling introducing a diesel variant of the new-generation Kodiaq SUV as a CBU in select regions.
    New Skoda Kodiaq Diesel Under Consideration For India; Likely To Be A Full Import
  • The A6 e-tron will be Audi’s second car to sit on the new Premium Platform Electric and will essentially be the sedan derivative of the new all-electric Q6.
    Audi A6 E-Tron Electric Sedan Debut Confirmed For Late July
  • The Cyber GTS Concept pays homage to the MGC GTS Sebring racecar that recorded the highest-ever factory result for MG at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1968.
    MG Cyber GTS Concept Revealed; Hints At Upcoming RWD Sportscar
  • River's first retail store in Hyderabad is spread out over 1,000 sq. ft., in Kukatpally.
    River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Hyderabad
  • Overseas, the second-generation Kodiaq is available with a full-fledged plug-in hybrid powertrain that enables a pure-electric driving range of over 100 kilometres, but it will not go on sale in India.
    Skoda Rules Out Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain For India-Bound New Kodiaq
  • New Swift received mixed scores for adult and child occupant protection with protection levels ranging from good to poor for areas.
    New Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • The Atto 3 compact SUV is now available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.
    2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained
  • The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is the latest in a line of the brand’s drop-dead gorgeous, made-to-order limited edition models.
    MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro First Look

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved