New Kia Carnival Spotted Undisguised In India

The new Kia Carnival has been spotted undisguised on Indian roads. Kia had previously revealed the exterior of its Carnival facelift last year, and the Indian version appears nearly identical to the global model, with the only noticeable difference being the wheel design. The fourth-generation model, known globally as the Kia KA4, was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in India.

The facelifted Kia Carnival gets some notable cosmetic updates over its predecessor.

Based on these fresh spy shots, the vehicle appears to be in its production form. It features a more upright design with a revised grille and new vertically oriented headlights that include a three-step light unit and L-shaped LED daytime running lights. The bumper is also new, featuring a wider central air intake.

The rear of the MPV showcases the new connected taillamps following the brand's trend.

At the rear, the sleek rectangular tail lamps have been replaced with new L-shaped units, which are connected, akin to Sonet and Seltos facelifted models. However, many design elements have been retained, including the unique patterned panel on the C-pillar, the wraparound rear spoiler, and the body cladding along the lower edges.

Expect the interior design to be similar to the global model.

Kia also revealed the interior of the updated global model last year. Notable changes include a rotary gear selector replacing the larger lever from the pre-facelift model. The global model features a curved display setup with two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, a head-up display, a rear entertainment system with a 14.6-inch HD screen, eight airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2). The Indian version is expected to have similar cabin specifications.

Globally, the Carnival is offered with a variety of petrol and diesel engines, along with hybrid assistance. While these options are expected to continue with the facelift, the Indian model is likely to feature the familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The previous generation of Kia Carnival was moderately successful in India, given its premium positioning and price. However, it was discontinued in June 2023 due to BS6 phase 2 emissions norms. Like its predecessor, the fourth-generation MPV is expected to be brought to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and will command a premium over the third-generation model.

