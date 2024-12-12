Login
Kia Carnival Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months; Received Over 3,000 Bookings

Carmaker says that it has already delivered over 400 units of its flagship MPV within two months of its launch.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Carnival accumulates 3,350 bookings
  • 400 units delivered since launch
  • Waiting period stretches to over 6 months

Kia India has revealed that it has received 3,350 bookings for the Carnival MPV, up from the 2,796 bookings it reported in early October 2024 at the time of launch. The carmaker said that the MPV commands a waiting period of over 6 months with 400 units delivered so far.
 

Also read: Kia Syros Interior Previewed In Latest Teaser Video
 

Kia Carnival image 4

The new Carnival was launched in India in early October in a single fully-loaded variant priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This made the new Carnival notably pricier than its predecessor. The company however did not shy away from loading the MPV to the gills with tech. Standard features include dual electric sunroofs, powered front and second-row seats with heating and ventilation, driver seat memory function, three-zone climate control, powered rear sliding doors, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech  64-colour ambient lighting and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.
 

Also read: Kia Syros SUV Debut On December 19
 

New Carnival 7 1

Three rows of seating is standard with individual captain seats in the second row. The Carnival is offered in two colour options - black and white - and with a 190 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine under the hood. Kia says that it has witnessed equal demand for both colour options.
 

Also read: Is This The Next-Gen Kia Seltos?
 

Kia Carnival image 9

Speaking on the announcement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled to announce that we have achieved the milestone of delivering 400 Kia Carnival Limousines to our esteemed customers within 2 months of delivery commencement. This milestone is a testament to the unwavering trust of our customers in the Kia brand. The Carnival has a rich legacy, and we were confident that its latest iteration, with its unparalleled blend of luxury, advanced technology, and premium features, would resonate with our discerning customers.”
 

Also read: 2024 Kia Carnival Review: The Practical Limo
 

Kia is currently preparing to unveil its next all-new model for the Indian market in the form of the upcoming Syros SUV. The carmaker has been teasing the SUV extensively over the past few weeks with the model set to debut on December 19.

