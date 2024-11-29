Kia Syros SUV Debut On December 19

Kia India has finally confirmed that it will unveil the Syros on December 19. The Syros will be the latest SUV from the manufacturer in India and is expected to slot in between the Seltos and Sonet. The Korean automaker has dropped multiple teasers of the vehicle to date, giving us a glimpse at what the vehicle will look like upon its debut.

Also Read: Kia Syros Teased Again; Will Get Panoramic Sunroof



The silhouette of the Syros is quite boxy, with a floating roof, and flared fenders

As per spy shots and teasers, the Syros’ design will be vastly different from Kia India’s existing lineup and is expected to be more in line with global EV offerings from the brand such as the EV9 and EV3. The front end will sport vertically stacked headlamps positioned towards the lower end, outlined by C-shaped DRLs. The silhouette of the Syros is quite boxy, with a floating roof, and flared fenders. Recent spy shots have suggested that the Syros will be getting a split tail lamp setup with the L-shape units joined by a secondary cluster sitting lower down on the bumper. The latest teaser also revealed that the SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India



Kia says that the Syros will feature a cabin that will be ‘designed for the modern, tech-savvy buyer’ and will offer ‘an ultra-spacious environment, complete with industry-first connected features.’

Also Read: Kia Syros Caught On Test Ahead Of Debut; New Styling Elements Seen In Latest Spy Shots



On the powertrain front, expect the Syros to offer both petrol and diesel powertrain options with more details likely to be revealed in the build-up to its launch.