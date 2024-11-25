Login
Kia Syros Teased Again; Will Get Panoramic Sunroof

Latest teaser provides a clearer look at the Syros' front end design.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New teaser confirms Syros will get a panoramic sunroof
  • Provides a clearer look at the SUV's fascia
  • New Syros expected to sit between the Seltos and Sonet

Kia India has teased the Syros SUV yet again providing a clearer look at the SUV’s fascia. While previous teasers provided a glimpse at the SUV’s boxy profile and rear end, the front end was only seen hidden in shadows with just the daytime running lamps visible. The new image also confirms that the Syros will pack in a panoramic sunroof, a feature not currently offered in Kia’s current subcompact SUV.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India
 Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 11 52 44

 

As for the design, the headlamps are vertically oriented and feature three projector elements with a vertical LED daytime running light running along its outer edge. The headlamps seem to flank a large central air vent running down into the bumper. A skid plate element too is visible at the bumper’s base. The bonnet line is also prominently visible.
 

Also read: Kia Syros Caught On Test Ahead Of Debut; New Styling Elements Seen In Latest Spy Shots
 

Kia Syros Spotted Testing In India 3

This detail adds to the design already previewed in recent weeks which reveals the Syros to have a notably different design to Kia’s existing internal combustion models on sale in India. The SUV gets notable flared fenders both and the front and rear and a wraparound glasshouse at the rear giving it a floating roof design. The SUV gets L-shaped lighting elements along the sides of the rear windshield. Recent spy shots have suggested that the Syros will be getting a split tail lamp set-up with the L-shape units joined by a secondary cluster sitting lower down on the bumper.
 

Also Read:  Kia Teases New SUV; Creta-Sized With EV9 Design Inspiration
 

Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 11 52 45

In terms of size, the Syros is expected to sit between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s line-up with the SUV expected to sit just below the 4m mark. Kia says that the Syros will feature a cabin that will be ‘designed for the modern, tech-savvy buyer’ and will offer ‘an ultra-spacious environment, complete with industry-first connected features.’
 

Also read: 501 bhp Kia EV9 GT Unveiled At 2024 LA Auto Show
 

On the powertrain front, expect the Syros to offer both petrol and diesel powertrain options with more details likely to be revealed in the build-up to its global debut. 

 

Spy image source

# Kia Syros# Kia Syros SUV# New Kia SUV# New Kia Syros# Cars# Cover Story
