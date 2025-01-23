Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Kia India’s latest SUV is the Syros sub-4-metre SUV. Slotting in between the Seltos and Sonet, the Syros was developed by Kia as a similarly-sized, yet more premium alternative to the Sonet. The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O). Kia India has now revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the vehicle, ahead of its launch on February 1.

The Kia Syros will be launched on February 1

The Syros will be offered with two engine options - the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel mills that are also offered in the Sonet. The turbo-petrol is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. With the manual transmission, the petrol version of the Syros has a claimed mileage of 18.20 kmpl, while the diesel can deliver 20.72 kmpl. The petrol DCT claims to offer 17.68 kmpl, while Kia says that the diesel AT can deliver up to 17.65 kmpl.



Powertrain Mileage 1.0 Turbo Petrol Manual 18.20 kmpl 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT 17.68 kmpl 1.5 Diesel Manual 20.72 kmpl 1.5 Diesel AT 17.65 kmpl

Kia’s latest subcompact SUV follows the company's latest design language and draws influence from models such as the Kia EV9, EV5 and EV3. Up front, the Syros features vertically stacked headlamps, sitting low on the front bumper. The Syros gets a boxy silhouette with squared-out fender flares and a flat roofline. Round the back, the Syros gets a unique tail-lamp design with L-shaped units sitting along the edge of the windscreen and secondary lighting units lower on the bumper.

The Kia Syros gets twin 12.3-inch screens on the inside

On the inside, the Syros gets twin 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system as well as a small 5-inch display for the air-con controls. Top variants of the Syros pack in tech such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), rear seats that slide, recline and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging, drive and traction modes and an air purifier.

When launched, the all-new Syros will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.