501 bhp Kia EV9 GT Unveiled At 2024 LA Auto Show

Kia has unveiled the high-performance derivative of its EV9 flagship electric SUV, the EV9 GT. The new performance EV is the brand’s most powerful three-row SUV to date with 501 bhp of power on tap and a range of other upgrades to boost the driving experience.

EV9 GT's overall design gets few changes from the GT-Line trim; gets active air flaps in the central air-dam.

On the design front, there is little to tell the flagship GT apart from the lower GT-Line models with both featuring similar designs sporty bumpers and angular and upright looks. The differences come down to the details with the EV9 GT getting variant-unique lighting patterns in the enclosed grille, new design 21-inch alloy wheels and new neon-green brake callipers.

The EV9 GT gets unique light signatures compared to lower variants.

Inside, the standard front seats make way for sportier units featuring Alcantara inserts and neon green highlights. The steering wheel design and dashboard trimmings are also exclusive to the EV9 GT while the displays on the dashtop get GT-specific graphics. Kia says the EV9 GT also gets a variant-unique ambient lighting scheme.

Alloy-wheel design unique to the GT; green calipers another sign that this is the performance model.

The major area of focus however is the powertrain, the dual-motor all-wheel drive system has been boosted to now produce a combined 501 bhp - up from 383 bhp of the standard EV9. The front axle features a 160 kW electric motor which works in conjunction with a more powerful 270 kW unit sitting on the rear axle. Kia says that the final output figures could change nearer to production though the company is targeting a 0-97 kmph sprint time of 4.3 seconds - 0.7 seconds quicker than the standard EV9 GT-Line.

Cabin gets GT-specific tweaks such as the green inserts, three-spoke steering and variant-specific upholstery.

Kia says that the EV9 GT is the company’s first SUV to get electronically controlled suspension with adaptive damping. The suspension firmness and damping is adjusted based on the drive mode selected with GT mode putting the set-up in its firmest setting. The drive modes also tweak the steering and brake feel. The GT also gets an electronic limited slip differential as standard.



Seats feature Alcantara inserts along with green highlights.

The EV9 GT also get the Virtual Gear Shift feature seen on the smaller EV6 GT. The system lets users experience simulated gearshifts as in a car with an automatic gearbox with the vehicle’s acceleration interrupted by short pauses as if the gearbox were changing gears. The system is paired with an Active Sound Design tech that replicates ‘the sounds of the gear shifts as the EV9 GT accelerates.’ Drivers can row through the gears via steering-mounted paddle shifters - similar to in traditional automatic gearbox-equipped internal combustion vehicles.



Kia says it is targeting a 0-97 kmph time of 4.3 seconds with the EV9 GT - 0.7 seconds faster than the EV9 GT-Line.

Charging capabilities are unchanged over the standard EV9 with the EV9 GT supporting up to 350 kW of DC fast charging. Kia says that the SUV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in under 25 minutes.

Kia recently launched the standard EV9 in India in a single fully loaded variant. The electric SUV is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).