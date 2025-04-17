Kia EV9 Review – Setting A New Flagship Benchmark

Design

The Kia EV9 showcases a modern yet futuristic exterior design, embodying Kia's 'Opposites United' philosophy that we have also seen in the much smaller Kia Syros. Its conventional, upright SUV stance is combined with sleek electric vehicle aesthetics, resulting in a contemporary look. The front fascia features a 'Digital Tiger Face' with a body-coloured grille and striking vertical LED headlamps. The side profile presents a strong SUV identity with polygonal design elements, pronounced geometric wheel arches, and flush-fitting door handles, contributing to aerodynamic efficiency.

The rear is characterised by clean lines, slim LED taillights with a 'Star Map' pattern, and a wide shoulder line, emphasising a confident stance. The EV9 rides on sporty 20-inch alloy wheels and offers a choice of five exterior colours in India: Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Panthera Metal, Pebble Grey, and Ocean Blue. Its dimensions include a length of approximately 5015 mm, a width of 1980 mm, and a height of 1780 mm, with a wheelbase of 3100 mm, ensuring a spacious interior.

Interiors

Kia EV9 boasts of a spacious and thoughtfully designed interior. It is focused on comfort and technology, especially for the first two rows. A flat floor, enabled by the E-GMP platform, contributes to a reasonably roomy cabin. The six-seater configuration in India features premium dual-tone leatherette upholstery and second-row captain seats with 8-way power adjustment, ventilation, massage functions, and leg support, ensuring a luxurious experience for all passengers. The driver benefits from an 18-way power-adjustable seat with memory function and an electric adjust tilt and telescopic steering wheel.

Design highlights include the 'Trinity Panoramic Display', a seamless integration of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 5-inch HVAC control screen, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system, a combination also seen in the Syros. The extendable central console tray with under-storage adds practicality, while the 64-colour dual ambient mood lighting enhances the sophisticated atmosphere. A dual sunroof further amplifies the sense of spaciousness and light within the cabin.

Key features of the India-spec Kia EV9 include a Meridian Premium Sound System with 14 speakers, a digital IRVM, a head-up display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and multiple USB Type-C ports across all three rows. For added convenience, it offers a smartphone wireless charger with a cooling function, a smart power tailgate, and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function allowing external devices to be powered using the car's battery. The EV9 also features an independently controlled 3-zone fully automatic temperature control system with roof AC vents for the second and third rows, ensuring personalised comfort for all occupants.

From top left: Seat controls for second row captain seats; boss mode buttons on front co-driver seat; front USB type C can be configured to work as a physical connector for smartphone integration; 360 degree camera a boon for the large SUV.

Battery & Powertrain

The SUV features a high-capacity 99.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing a substantial ARAI-certified range of 561 km. This battery powers a potent dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, delivering a combined power output of 379bhp (283kW) and an impressive 700Nm of torque. This enables the large electric SUV to achieve a brisk 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 5.3 seconds – impressive for a vehicle this size.

For charging, EV9 supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 350kW. Utilising such a high-power charger, the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in a mere 24 minutes, which is helpful provided you find one. The vehicle is also compatible with standard AC charging methods for home or less powerful public charging stations.

EV9 offers Vehicle to Load technology; second and third row can be folded at the touch of a button.

A notable feature of the Kia EV9 is its integrated Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. This system, offering a maximum power output of 3.68 kW, essentially turns the EV9 into a mobile power source. Users can use this feature to power external electronic devices, appliances, or even other electric vehicles using the car's battery. This capability is accessible through both an internal socket located under the rear seats or an external charging port with a dedicated connector, enhancing the practicality and versatility of the EV9.

Driving

The EV9 delivers a composed yet engaging driving experience, considering its size and electric nature. The suspension setup, featuring a MacPherson strut system at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, is tuned to provide a comfortable ride that effectively absorbs road joints and potholes. It is particularly supple at high speeds. Bigger, low-speed impacts are more noticeable within the cabin. Strangely, and this is across the board, most EVs do not feel as solid as its ICE counterparts, but somehow the EV9 feels solid in comparison with its peers.



The steering system in the EV9 is electrically assisted, offering a light and easy feel, which is perfect for city driving and parking. While it is reasonably accurate, the steering feedback is a tad artificial. The steering feel doesn't significantly alter across the different drive modes. But given its SUV nature, we feel it can get away with that.



Braking pedal feel is linear, but you can feel the weight shifting while panic braking. With disc brakes on all four wheels, it does provide ample stopping power, though. The inclusion of adjustable regenerative braking, controlled via steering wheel paddles, can help in panic situations provided the driver is quick to react. In any case, auto braking is part of the 27-feature Level 2 ADAS suite. One-pedal driving experience is also available. This does help aid efficiency, but personally, I find it a bit inhibitive.



In terms of dynamics, the EV9 benefits from a lower centre of gravity despite its height, thanks to the placement of the battery pack in the floor. This contributes to relatively stable cornering for a vehicle of its size, helping to reduce excessive body roll, but not nullify it completely. While it's not intended to be a sporty SUV, the EV9 offers an acceptable planted feel and predictable handling, making it a comfortable and confident vehicle for both city driving and longer journeys.

Verdict

Launched in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹1.3 crore, the Kia EV9 presents a complex, yet compelling proposition in the luxury electric SUV segment. Its bold and futuristic exterior design, coupled with a spacious and feature-rich three-row interior, makes it a unique offering, especially considering the availability of captain seats for all passengers. The powerful all-wheel-drive powertrain, supported by a big battery delivering a real-world one-charge range in excess of 400km and fast-charging capabilities, underscores its technological prowess. The ride and handling prioritise comfort, making it a relaxed cruiser.

One potential advantage for prospective buyers could be the lower ownership costs compared to traditional luxury brands. While the initial purchase price aligns with established German rivals like the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (with only the latter offering a three-row configuration), the EV9's running costs, including potentially more affordable warranty and service packages, could offer long-term savings. In India, the brand perception of Kia is arguably not in the same league as the Germans, but for the record, this SUV did win at the German Car of the Year Awards, last year, signifying its potential.

The Kia EV9 is not an outright choice for everyone in this price bracket. However, its distinctive design, spacious three-row layout, impressive range, and the potential for lower running costs make it a notable contender. It promises to be a rare and head-turning sight on Indian roads, appealing to those who value uniqueness and a feature-packed electric SUV experience, even if it means venturing beyond the traditional luxury marques.

Pros

Styling

Performance

Ride and handling

Cons

Price

Some cabin plastics

Rating 8/10