2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.30 Crore

Offered in only one fully loaded variant, the EV9 GT-Line AWD 6-Seater, the new electric SUV comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU).
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia EV9 is the company's flagship model in India
  • Only one fully loaded variant is on offer with a 6-seater cabin
  • The Kia EV9 offers an ARAI claimed range is 561 km

Kia India has launched its flagship model, the all-electric Kia EV9 premium SUV. Offered in only one fully loaded variant, the EV9 GT-Line AWD 6-Seater is priced at Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The new electric SUV comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU), similar to the EV6 and the new Kia Carnival, which was also launched today, at Rs. 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Kia EV 9 Price

 

The new Kia EV9 is built on the same E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) platform that also underpins the EV6, however, here the scalable architecture has allowed to company to make a 3-row set-up. Dimension-wise, the EV9 is a full-size SUV with a length of 5015mm, measures 1980mm in width and has a height of 1780mm with a wheelbase of 3100mm.

 

21761 2024 EV 9

 

The boxy-looking SUV is offered in five colours – Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Grey, Panthera Metal, And Aurora Black. However, there’s only one wheel choice with the India-spec EV9, a set of 20-inch Sporty Crystal-cut alloys, which has a triangular aerodynamic design. It also gets flush door handles, star map LED DRLs, digital headlamps and tail lamps, glossy black finishes, a hidden rear wiper and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. You also get heavy black cladding and robust rear and front bumpers. 

 

21744 2024 EV 9

 

As mentioned earlier, the Kia EV9 will be offered only with a 6-seater layout with individual captain seats in the second row. There are two cabin trims to choose from – White/Black or Brown/Black. The cabin features - leatherette upholstery, suede headliner, illuminated steering wheel logo, floating centre console, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-sunroof, electric adjustment for the steering column and electric front seats with memory function for the driver. There is also a 4-spoke leatherette-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, metal scuff plates and aluminium pedals. 

 

21746 2024 EV 9

 

Other features include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display along with inbuilt navigation and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, head-up display, wireless charger with cooling, Kia Connect and OTA updates, digital key, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and V2L support. The second-row passengers too will get creature comforts like - ventilation and massage function, a winged headrest, and a one-touch fold. The third row also gets a 50:50 split fold and recline function. 

 

 

The EV9 also packs in a lot of safety equipment too. The list includes - 10 airbags, ABS, ESC, hill hold, brake assist, vehicle stability management, front, side and rear parking sensors along with all four-disc brakes. You also get Level 2 ADAS with 27 active and passive driver assist hardware.

 

20199 2024 EV 9 GT Line

 

The EV9 in India comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack which powers two electric motors mounted on each axle giving it an AWD setup. The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and an impressive 700 Nm. The full-size SUV is capable of clocking 0-100kmph in just 5.3 seconds. As for the range, the ARAI claimed range is 561 km which is almost identical to the WLTP figures. It also supports DC fast charging support which can juice up 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes. 

# Kia EV9# Kia EV9 SUV# Kia EV9 Electric SUV# EV9 Electric SUV# Kia India# Kia# Electric SUV# Family SUV# Fame 2# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

