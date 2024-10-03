2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.30 Crore

Kia India has launched its flagship model, the all-electric Kia EV9 premium SUV. Offered in only one fully loaded variant, the EV9 GT-Line AWD 6-Seater is priced at Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The new electric SUV comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU), similar to the EV6 and the new Kia Carnival, which was also launched today, at Rs. 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Kia EV9 is built on the same E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) platform that also underpins the EV6, however, here the scalable architecture has allowed to company to make a 3-row set-up. Dimension-wise, the EV9 is a full-size SUV with a length of 5015mm, measures 1980mm in width and has a height of 1780mm with a wheelbase of 3100mm.

The boxy-looking SUV is offered in five colours – Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Grey, Panthera Metal, And Aurora Black. However, there’s only one wheel choice with the India-spec EV9, a set of 20-inch Sporty Crystal-cut alloys, which has a triangular aerodynamic design. It also gets flush door handles, star map LED DRLs, digital headlamps and tail lamps, glossy black finishes, a hidden rear wiper and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. You also get heavy black cladding and robust rear and front bumpers.

As mentioned earlier, the Kia EV9 will be offered only with a 6-seater layout with individual captain seats in the second row. There are two cabin trims to choose from – White/Black or Brown/Black. The cabin features - leatherette upholstery, suede headliner, illuminated steering wheel logo, floating centre console, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-sunroof, electric adjustment for the steering column and electric front seats with memory function for the driver. There is also a 4-spoke leatherette-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, metal scuff plates and aluminium pedals.

Other features include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display along with inbuilt navigation and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, head-up display, wireless charger with cooling, Kia Connect and OTA updates, digital key, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and V2L support. The second-row passengers too will get creature comforts like - ventilation and massage function, a winged headrest, and a one-touch fold. The third row also gets a 50:50 split fold and recline function.

The EV9 also packs in a lot of safety equipment too. The list includes - 10 airbags, ABS, ESC, hill hold, brake assist, vehicle stability management, front, side and rear parking sensors along with all four-disc brakes. You also get Level 2 ADAS with 27 active and passive driver assist hardware.

The EV9 in India comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack which powers two electric motors mounted on each axle giving it an AWD setup. The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and an impressive 700 Nm. The full-size SUV is capable of clocking 0-100kmph in just 5.3 seconds. As for the range, the ARAI claimed range is 561 km which is almost identical to the WLTP figures. It also supports DC fast charging support which can juice up 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes.