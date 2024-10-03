New Kia Carnival Limousine Plus Launched In India At Rs 63.90 Lakh

Kia India has launched the much-awaited new Carnival in India priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While Kia has listed two trim levels for the new Carnival, the new Carnival is being offered solely in its fully-loaded Limousine Plus trim for now with the model being imported into India as a CBU. The lower-spec Limousine trim will join the line-up at a later date. Kia says it has so far received 2,796 bookings for the Carnival in India with the first 1,800 coming within 24 hours of bookings opening on September 16.



Starting with the design, the new Carnival looks a lot more muscular than its predecessor with a more boxy and upright design and styling elements borrowed from models such as the new Kia EV9. The Carnival is being offered in just two exterior colours - Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl.

The cabin meanwhile is in line with other new-gen Kias with a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

On the feature front, the Limousine Plus trim packs in a lot of tech such as dual electric sunroofs, powered front and second-row seats with heating and ventilation, driver seat memory function, three-zone climate control, powered rear sliding doors, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech and 64-colour ambient lighting.



On the safety front, the Carnival gets Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems as standard. This includes tech such as forward collision avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane follow assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance. Passive safety features meanwhile include eight airbags, ABS, stability control, hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring, 360-degree cameras and front and rear parking sensors.



The new Carnival is offered with a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as standard. The unit develops 190 bhp and 441 Nm on peak torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.