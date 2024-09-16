Login
India-Spec New Kia Carnival Revealed: Available In Two Variants With Diesel Engine Only

The new Carnival will be available in two trim levels, and with a seven-seat layout as standard.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Carnival to be sold in two variants - Limousine, Limousine Plus
  • Offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and 8-speed automatic gearbox
  • Prices expected to start above Rs 40 lakh

Kia India has revealed full details of the India-spec Carnival MPV ahead of its launch on October 3. The premium MPV will be offered in two trim levels - Limousine and Limousine Plus - and solely with a diesel engine. Bookings for the new Carnival are currently open online and at Kia dealerships across the country.

 

Also read: New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16

 Kia Carnival 4

New Carnival will be offered in two exterior colours - Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl

 

In terms of looks, the new Carnival looks a lot more muscular than its predecessor with a more boxy and upright design and styling elements borrowed from models such as the India-bound Kia EV9. The Carnival is offered in two colour options - Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl.
 

Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices
 

Kia Carnival 1

New Carnival borrows design elements from other new Kia models such as the EV9 SUV.

 

Inside, the India-spec model retains the dual-screen layout on top of the dashboard and will get a seven-seat layout as standard with captain chairs in the second row. On the features front, the Limousine trim is well-specced with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, all LED lighting, dual electric sunroofs, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, driver seat memory function, three-zone climate control, powered rear sliding doors, keyless go, manually adjusting second-row seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech and 64-colour ambient lighting.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India
 

The Limousine Plus adds in additional feel-good features such as a head-up display, powered second-row seats with heating, ventilation and leg rests, a powered tailgate, 12-speaker Bose sound system, auto wipers and a wireless charging pad.
 Kia Carnival 2

Standard kit includes three-zone climate control, 8 airbags and Level 2 ADAS tech.

 

The Limousine trim comes with Navy and Mistry Grey dual-tone upholstery while the Limousine Plus gets Tuscan and Umber dual-tone colour scheme for the cabin. Leatherette upholstery is standard.

 

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Price, Specifications Compared

 Kia Carnival 3

Top variant gets power-adjustable second-row chairs with heating and ventilation.

 

On the safety front, the Carnival comes with eight airbags, ABS, stability control, hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring, 360-degree cameras and front and rear parking sensors as standard. Also standard are Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems including forward collision avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane follow assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet GT-Line Turbo Long-Term Report: First Month In
 

As with its predecessor, the new Carnival is offered with a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as standard. The unit develops 190 bhp and 441 Nm on peak torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as Standard.
 

The Carnival will lack any direct rivals in the Indian market with prices expected to start north of the Rs 40 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

# Kia# Kia Carnival# Kia Carnival MPV# Kia Carnival Launch# New Kia Carnival# Kia Carnival Variants# Kia Carnival Luxury MPV# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
