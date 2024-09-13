New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16

Kia India has announced that it will open bookings for the new Carnival starting at midnight on September 16. The booking amount is set at Rs 2 lakhs. The new Carnival arrives in India almost a year after the previous-gen model was discontinued in the country. Interestingly, the MPV, now in its fourth generation, arrives in India in facelifted form with the model having been unveiled for global markets back in 2020. The new Carnival will be launched in India on October 3.



Also read: New Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 SUV To Be Launched In India On October 3



Fourth-gen Carnival gets a more muscular and boxy design.

In terms of design, the latest Carnival borrows design elements seen on Kia’s latest EV family with new vertically stacked headlights flanking a prominent ‘Tiger Nose’ grille and a prominent skid plate on the bumper below. The fourth-gen MPV also features a more squared-out look as compared to the outgoing model giving it a more imposing look. The rear shares a common design element with the likes of the Seltos and Sonet with slim vertical taillamps connected by a lightbar.



Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices

Borrows design elements from Kia's latest EVs such as the EV9.

Coming to the cabin, expect the new Carnival to be offered with multiple seating layouts similar to the outgoing model. Kia has confirmed that the new Carnival will pack in tech such as twin 12.3-inch screens atop the dashboard housed within a curved display for the instrumentation and touchscreen, dual sunroofs and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Rear seat passengers will also get additional luxuries such as power-operated sliding doors, powered middle-row seats with leg rests and ventilation function.



Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New GTX Variant; Trims Reshuffled

The dashboard features a minimalist look with twin 12.3-inch screens

On the safety front, Kia has confirmed that the Carnival will pack in Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with 23 autonomous functions.



Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India



Powertrain details remain under wraps though we expect the new Carnival to also be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an automatic gearbox as standard - similar to the previous-gen MPV. Expect prices to start in the region of Rs 40 lakh for the MPV, which will be assembled in India.