Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices

The Gravity Editions are based on the mid-spec variants of the three cars and pack additional kit.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Seltos Gravity Edition based on the mid-spec HTX trim
  • Sonet Gravity Edition based on the Sonet HTK+
  • Carens Gravity Edition is based on the Premium(O) variant

Kia has launched Gravity Editions of the Sonet, Seltos and Carens in India. Based on mid-spec variants of the three cars, the Gravity Edition models pack additional kit over the variant they're based on. The Sonet Gravity edition is priced from Rs 10.50 lakh while the Seltos and Carens Gravity Editions are priced from Rs 16.63 lakh and Rs 12.10 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).
 

Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India
 

Kia Sonet Gravity Edition

Kia Sonet Gravity Edition

Based on the mid-spec HTK+, the Sonet Gravity Edition can be optioned with three engine options - the 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol, the 1.0 turbo-petrol and the 1.5 diesel. The naturally aspirated petrol is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual. The turbo-petrol, meanwhile, is offered with a 6-speed iMT unit.

Kia Sonet Gravity EditionPrice (ex-showroom)
1.2 Petrol MTRs 10.50 lakh
1.0 Turbo-petrol iMTRs 11.20 lakh
1.5 Diesel MTRs 12.00 lakh

 

In terms of features, the Sonet Gravity Edition gets additional equipment including a wireless charger, a dash cam, rear centre armrest, split folding rear seats with adjustable headrests. On the cosmetic front, it gets white front brake callipers, a rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels and Indigo Pera upholstery.
 

Also read: New Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 SUV To Be Launched In India On October 3
 

The Sonet Gravity Edition is available in three exterior colours - Pearl White, Aurora Black and Matte Graphite.
 

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

Moving to the Seltos, the Gravity Edition is based on the HTX trim level and can be had with either the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol or 1.5 diesel engine. Both units get a manual gearbox as standard with the petrol also offered with the option of a CVT.

Kia Seltos Gravity EditionPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 Petrol MTRs 16.63 lakh
1.5 Petrol CVTRs 18.06 lakh
1.5 Diesel MTRs 18.21 lakh

Also read: Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Programme
 

In terms of features, the Seltos Gravity Edition gets additional kit such as a dash cam, ventilated front seats, Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. On the cosmetic side, the Seltos Gravity Edition gets 17-inch machined alloy wheels, a black-finished rear spoiler, and Indigo Pera upholstery.
 

The Seltos Gravity Edition is offered in three exterior colours as well - Glacial White, Aurora Black and Dark Gun Metal (Matte).
 

Kia Carens Gravity Edition

Kia Carens Gravity Edition

The Carens Gravity Edition is also based on the MPV’s Premium (O) variant and packs in additional kit such as a dashcam, LED cabin lighting and a sunroof. The Carens Gravity Edition also features black leatherette upholstery including fabric inserts on the doors.

Kia Carens Gravity EditionPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 Petrol MTRs 12.10 lakh
1.5 Turbo-petrol iMTRs 13.50 lakh
1.5 Diesel MTRs 14.00 lakh

Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New GTX Variant; Trims Reshuffled

 

The Carens Gravity Edition is also available with both petrol and diesel engine options. Buyers can pick between the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel units are offered with a 6-speed manual while the turbo-petrol is offered with a 6-speed iMT unit.

