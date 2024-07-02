Login
Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New GTX Variant; Trims Reshuffled

Kia has updated the variant listing of both its SUVs in the market with the addition of a new variant and a new colour option for the X-Line trim.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Sonet, Seltos X-Line get new Aurora Black Pearl paint finish
  • Both SUVs get new mis-spec GTX variant between HTX+ and GTX+
  • Both SUVs also get a powertrain reshuffle

Kia has rejigged the variant line-up for the Seltos and Sonet SUVs in India with both models now getting a new GTX variant sitting between the HTX+ and the GTX+ trims. The Sonet GTX is priced from Rs 13.71 lakh onwards while the Seltos GTX is priced from Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Also read: Kia India’s H1 2024 Sales Up By 6%; Recorded 9.8% Growth In June
 

Elevate vs Seltos vs Taigun 12

The Seltos gets a new GTX variant sitting between the HTX+ and GTX+

 

Speaking of the variants, the Seltos GTX offers kit such as 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust (turbo-petrol only), a black interior, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System, 360-degree cameras, twin 10.25-inch screens, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing wipers and more. Features such as the Bose audio system, air purifier and powered driver's seat are offered in the higher-spec GTX+. The Seltos GTX is offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines both with automatic gearbox options.
 

Also read: Kia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design
 

Moving to the Sonet, the new GTX trim packs in 16-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, all-black cabin, 360-degree cameras, powered driver seat, twin 10.25-inch displays, key-less entry and go, ventilated front seats and more. The GTX+ meanwhile adds a Bose Audio system, Ambient LED sound lighting and ADAS functions.

 

The Sonet GTX can be had with either the 1.0 turbo-petrol-DCT or the 1.5 diesel-AT powertrains.
 

Also read: Kia Carens MPV Sales Cross 1.5 Lakh Unit Milestone
 

Updated Kia Sonet 2

Sonet also gets a new GTX variant sitting below the existing GTX+

 

Additionally, the X-Line variant for both models is now offered in an additional colour - Aurora Black Pearl.
 

That aside the carmaker has also dropped some variants from the line-up. As per the brochure, the Seltos no longer gets the option for the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants which, as per the brochure, are no longer on sale. The (S) variants were positioned below the GTX+ and X-Line variants respectively and lacked 360-degree cameras and the Bose sound system offered on the top models. Another change as per the brochure is that the Seltos HTX+ variant is now offered solely as a diesel manual. The model was previously offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with both the iMT and DCT gearbox options as well as an iMT gearbox option for the 1.5 diesel.
 

Also read: Refreshed 2024 Kia Carens Launched; Gets New Variants And Brings Back Diesel Manual Option 
 

Updated Kia Sonet

Sonet and Seltos also received a variant rejig with some powertrain options being shuffled around.

 

Updates to the Sonet line-up look to be more extensive with the brochure suggesting that the base HTE diesel has been dropped. Buyers can now only buy it from the HTE (O) variant onwards which is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) - about Rs 20,000 more. The diesel manual option has also been dropped from the mid-spec HTK and HTX+ variants while the 1.0 turbo-petrol iMT is no longer offered in HTX+ trim. Interestingly buyers will now get the option for the 1.0 turbo-petrol on the mid-sped HTK variant - it was previously offered from the HTK+ variant onward. This brings the starting price for the turbo-petrol iMT variant down to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

At the time of publishing of the story the variants claimed to be discontinued by the brochure are still listed on the company’s configurator. carandbike has reached out to the company for clarification, and we will update this story once we have a response from Kia.

