Kia Carens MPV Sales Cross 1.5 Lakh Unit Milestone

Kia India has announced that the Carens MPV has crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone in the country. The achievement comes a little over 2 years (27 months) after the model was launched in India in February 2022. Since its launch Kia has proceeded to make incremental changes to its MPV’s line-up for subsequent model years with the latest update in 2024 seeing the addition of a new features, a range-topping X-Line variant and the re-introduction of a manual gearbox to the diesel range having discontinued it in favour of an iMT (a manual gearbox with an automated clutch) in 2023.



The Carens was launched in India in February 2022 and is currently Kia's third-bestselling model behind the Seltos and Sonet.

Commenting on the milestone, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Carens has become a favourite among Indian families, offering them style and peace of mind on every journey. It now accounts for approximately 15% of our monthly domestic sales, and we are confident that its popularity will only grow in the coming years. We remain deeply committed to bringing innovative and high-quality vehicles to our customers and are grateful for their continuous support.”



Kia revealed that demand for the petrol Carens exceeded that of the diesel though the margin between the two wasn’t very large. About 57 per cent of buyers opted for the petrol powertrain while 43 per cent of all buyers opted for the diesel. Kia additionally said that a lion’s share of buyers - about 62 per cent - opted for a manual gearbox though it did not specify the percentage share for iMTs and the automatics.



Kia also offers the Carens as purpose built police vehicles.

Demand for variants remained a 50-50 split with an equal number of buyers opting for higher variants with features such as sunroofs, ventilated seats, connected car tech and more as they did for lower variants.



The Carens goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 as well as the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market.