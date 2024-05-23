Login
Kia EV3 Makes World Premiere, Has Range Of Up To 600 Km

The EV3 is the smallest car yet to be made on the dedicated e-GMP electric car platform from Hyundai Motor Group.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Kia EV3 follows the 'Opposites United' design philosophy
  • Cabin gets a big 30-inch dual-screen unit taken from the EV9
  • There’s no word yet on India launch of the electric car

Kia Motors has taken the wraps off its latest electric vehicle, the EV3. It is the smallest car yet to be made on the dedicated e-GMP electric car platform from Hyundai and Kia, but it borrows many features and design cues from the flagship EV9. According to Kia, the EV3 is playful, fun, and dynamic while being functional and usable at the same time. 

 

Also Read: New Kia Carnival Spotted Undisguised In India

 

Kia EV 3 r

Production-spec EV3 remains largely true to the concept from an exterior design and styling standpoint.
 

Built around the Opposites United design philosophy from the brand, the EV gets a new, digital version of the Tiger nose face seen on many other cars from the brand. According to Kia, a short hood an overhang and a long wheelbase mark a contemporary design, while a long spoiler helps with better aerodynamics. Vertical headlamps and tail lamps with a star map pattern give the EV3 a distinct look. While the front doors get premium flush door handles, the rear door handles find a place on the C-pillar. 

 

Kia EV 3 2

Minimalist dashboard features dual-screen setup.

 

In the cabin, the highlight is the big 30-inch dual-screen unit taken from the EV9 that houses the digital cluster and the infotainment system. Other features include a 12-inch head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a wireless charger. Other highlights are EV9-inspired relaxation seats on the front row and an armrest that converts into a table between the front seats. The EV3 gets a flat floor on both rows and for ease of use, there are a fair number of physical buttons, including for climate control. As expected, recycled materials are used not just in the cabin but also on the outer cladding. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled; Gets A Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack

 

Kia EV 3 4

The standard EV3 is equipped with a 58.3 kWh battery.

 

In terms of dimensions, the EV3 measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,560 mm in height while the wheelbase is 2,680 mm. The vehicle also has a 25-litre frunk under the hood while the boot space capacity stands at 250 litres. 

 

The EV3 Standard model is offered with a 58.3 kWh battery, while the EV3 Long Range variant incorporates a larger 81.4 kWh battery pack. The electric motor produces 201 bhp and 283 Nm of peak torque while the 0-100 kmph acceleration is claimed to be achieved in 7.5 seconds. The compact e-SUV has a claimed top speed of 170 kmph. 

 

Kia EV 3

Fast-charging to 80 per cent will take only 31 minutes, according to Kia.

 

The EV3 gets a 400V battery architecture and comes with NMC batteries that, according to Kia, ensure more power, shorter charge times, and higher range. The brand is promising a maximum range of up to 600 km (WLTP) on the long-range variant and a time of 31 minutes for a 10-80% fast charge. For a longer range, the car gets the new iPedal 3.0 technology, which promises better regeneration. The EV3 also has Level 2 ADAS features along with a blind spot view monitor. 

 

Also Read: Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026

 Kia EV 3 9

Will be launched in Europe towards the end of 2024; no word on India launch yet.

 

The Kia EV3 will be first launched in Korea in July of this year, while European markets will see the car in the last quarter of 2024. It will be launched in many Asian markets in early 2025; however, there’s no word yet if the car will come to India. The Korean carmaker, though, is planning to launch two new EVs in India in the near future, one of which will be the EV9. 

# kia motors# kia ev3# electric vehicles# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars
