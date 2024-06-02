Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone

Kia India has achieved a significant milestone by exporting over 250,000 units from August 2019 to April 2024. This accomplishment underscores Kia’s strategic commitment to leveraging India as a critical hub for both production and exports within its global network. The Kia Seltos has emerged as the top contributor to Kia’s export success, accounting for roughly 60 percent of total exports. The Sonet is second, representing 34 percent of exports, and the Carens accounting for the remaining share.

Kia’s Anantapur plant, with an annual production capacity of 350,000 units, remains central to its export strategy. This facility is a crucial node in Kia’s global network, fulfilling the rising global demand for its utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs).

The Sonet remained Kia India's best-seller in the month of May.

On the domestic front, in May, the company sold 19,500 vehicles in India, marking a 3.9 percent year-on-year increase from the 18,766 units sold in May 2023. The Sonet was the top-selling model with 7,433 units, followed by the Seltos with 6,736 units, and the Carens in third with 5,316 units.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, attributed the sales growth to introducing new model variants and expanding the company’s sales network. Kia India will soon cross the milestone of 1 million domestic sales shortly. Since its inception, Kia has sold more than 9.8 lakh vehicles in India, with the Seltos contributing nearly 50 percent of total domestic sales.

The company has also confirmed it will launch the EV9 electric SUV and the new Carnival in the second half of 2024.