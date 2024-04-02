Refreshed 2024 Kia Carens Launched; Gets New Variants And Brings Back Diesel Manual Option

Kia has launched the refreshed 2024 Kia Carens MPV in India and there are a lot of things to talk about. Firstly, the company has launched a new 6-seater Prestige (O) variant priced at Rs. 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Secondly, Kia India has brought back the diesel manual option for the Carens, which takes the total number of trim choices from 23 to 30 units. And finally, several variants now get a bunch of added features, including the top-end X-Line variant.

The newly launched Prestige (O) comes with features like - smart keys, Push Button Start, and rear LED lights. Also on offer are a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, LED DRL, and positioning lamp. As for the Prestige +(O), it now gets a sunroof, along with LED map lamp and room lamp. As for the X-Line trim, the top-spec trim now gets enhanced features like - dashcam, all windows auto up and down with voice commands, and now there is a 7-seater option as well.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Carens 1.5d iMT Review

Kia has launched a new 6-seater Prestige (O) variant priced at Rs. 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Other existing variants also get some enhanced features. The Prestige variant now gets LED Daytime Running Lamps and Fully Automatic AC. The Luxury trim additionally gets a Sunroof, LED map and room lamp. While all models now come equipped with a 180W charger, Kia has also introduced the Pewter Olive shade for all variants except X-Line. Now, the Carens comes with the choice of 8 monotone, 3 dual-tone options, and 1 exclusive colour for X-Line.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, commented, "We are excited to introduce the new trims of the Carens. Since its debut in 2022, the Carens has become a preferred personal mobility choice for over 1.5 lakh families, embodying comfort, reliability, and luxury. We saw a huge potential for a 6-seating option and decided to refresh Carens to reshape mobility preferences for more and more families seeking luxurious and comfortable rides."

Also Read: Kia Carens X-Line Launched In India In Two Variants

The Prestige variant now gets LED Daytime Running Lamps and Fully Automatic AC

The engine options remain unchanged, which include - the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. While the 1.5-litre NA engine comes with the 6-speed manual as standard, the 1.5-litre turbo gets the option of a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel, at the same time, gets the option of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic torque converter.

The refreshed 2024 Kia Carens is now priced from Rs. 10.52 lakh to Rs. 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The current variant options include – Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige +, Prestige +(O), Luxury, Luxury +, and X-Line.