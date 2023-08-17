Login

2023 Kia Carens 1.5d iMT Review

The Kia Carens has been quite popular among customers looking to buy an MPV, but does its unique intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) version fit in the whole scheme of things?
By Yash Sunil

4 mins read

17-Aug-23 01:37 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • A 6-speed semi automatic gearbox without a manual clutch pedal
  • Offer top-spec features such as a sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charger etc
  • Prices range from Rs 12.65 to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carens MPV has garnered quite some popularity in India. Look at the sales numbers for the MPV - it accounts for nearly 26 per cent of the sales for the brand. That makes it a noteworthy brand in the Indian MPV market. Now, the South Korean automaker plans to further build on the success of the Carens by offering it with its iMT gearbox.

 

Design

Considering it's only a model year change, It looks mostly identical to the previous model and continues to carry on its SUV-like stance and bold exteriors. There are no badges on the outside to emphasize the fact that this has a more powerful engine, but there is one tiny iMT badge on the tailgate to state that this, in fact, has a semi-automatic gearbox.

The only distinguishing element on the exterior is this tiny iMT badge 

 

All the distinctive features, such as the black tiger nose grille, LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels and rear LED tail-lamps with the elongated reflector, have all been carried over.

 

Interiors

The interiors, too, remain identical to the ongoing Carens, apart from having a clutch!

 

Just like on the outside, the inside of the Carens is identical. The only new addition to the Carens is a warning light for seatbelts near the sunroof controls and the auto start-stop button. Actually, there is one more thing missing from the interior: a clutch pedal, but more on that later. Furthermore, it retains features such as the sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, air purifier and captain chairs for the second row. 

The only changes you'd notice is the auto start-stop button and the warning light for the seatbelts. 

 

The overall interior of the Carens feels premium, practical and well-built. The space for the second and third-row passengers is decent enough for any long weekend drive. I really appreciate the use of the blue and beige upholstery, which makes the cabin feel a lot airy and further enhances the space the Carens offers on the inside.

 

Engine and Performance

Earlier, this motor was only available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic

 

While Kia sold the Carens with the 1.5-litre diesel motor, it was only offered with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. But now, the brand is also offering the diesel motor with the 6-speed clutchless manual (iMT) gearbox. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor produces 113 bhp @4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm. What is really impressive is the smoothness of the iMT gearbox. What I experience while driving the Carens is that shifts feel seamless, and the power delivery of the motor is quite smooth. But there is a small amount of turbo-lag felt in lower RPMs, and while overtaking or under hard acceleration, you need to shift down a gear to get some urgency. While at cruising speeds, the engine feels refined and smooth. At the same time, it returns great fuel efficiency. In my commute around the city, it was returning around 13-15 kmpl, which was extremely impressive. 

It does take time to remind yourself of the fact that you don't have to operate a clutch to change gears

 

Coming to the iMT technology, getting used to not having a clutch while changing gears takes a while. I did notice a slight jerk when I accelerated from a standstill. But nonetheless, the iMT does serve as a less tiring option compared to a manual gearbox. Also, should you miss to downshift, it chimes and prompts a warning on the MID screen to shift to the more ideal gear.

 

Verdict

It does stack up pretty well in comparison to the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

 

The prices for the Kia Carens with a diesel motor and iMT gearbox range from Rs 12.65 to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and for an MPV of this spec, it does feel almost justified. Compared to the Maruti Suzuki XL6, which ranges between Rs 13.06 lakh to Rs 14.66 lakh, the Carens offers more equipment in the mid variant onwards, such as a wireless charger, a sunroof and more. More importantly, unlike the XL6, which is only offered with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT gearbox, the Carens offers multiple engine and gearbox options to choose from. This iMT version is even more unique and unlike any other MPV out there. Even in this non-conventional gearbox spec, a Carens does feel like a complete package. Especially in this more fuel-efficient diesel engine combination. An MPV is about comfort, and the iMT adds a bit more comfort for the driver on busy commutes without hampering the overall refinement and value quotient of the car. 

