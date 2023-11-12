Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
01-Nov-23 03:57 PM IST
Highlights
- The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is a limited-edition variant.
- Will feature a few cometic tweaks over the standard version.
- Powered by the 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine.
Volkswagen is all set to launch the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in India tomorrow, on November 2. The Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year, in an event that showcased a range of new trims for both the Taigun and Virtus sedan. A limited-edition variant, the vehicle will feature a few cometic tweaks over the standard version.
Visually, the Trail Edition features a few blacked out elements such as its alloy wheels and outside rear-view mirror casings. Other extra elements include the bars mounted on the roof rails and trim-specific decals towards the car’s rear section. The vehicle will also get some changes on the inside to make it look sportier, which will include new seat covers.
The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year
On the powertrain front, the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition will be powered by the 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine which puts out a peak power output of 148 bhp along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle will be offered with two gearbox options, a 6-speed Manual and a 7-speed DSG.
