Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
By Carandbike Team
4 mins read
Published on February 12, 2024
Highlights
- Driving the petrol/manual transmission – with All-Grip Pro AWD system.
- 700 km over two days starting from IT hub Bangalore to the Southern end of India via NH44.
- Real-world fuel efficiency of 13.2 kpl clocked. Included city, highway, off-roading and a full load of passengers, plus their luggage.
Last Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki unleashed the five-door version of its iconic SUV - the Jimny - for India. Now in its fourth generation, a Jimny is a modern body with the soul of the original ‘go-anywhere’ vehicle. There are three attributes that set it apart from the rest – a neo-retro design, a quintessentially robust SUV chassis and the latest automotive technology including 4x4.
While its off-road ability is given, we took it on a journey across the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as part of Trails & Tales, a travel series in association with Maruti Suzuki, that will test its abilities as an everyday car and quench our thirst for wanderlust.
Also Read: Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
Took time-out to go off-road in Krishnagiri. The Jimny All-Grip sailed through
The air crackled with anticipation as we fired up the 1.5-litre unit from the trusted K-series family of engines. This one being in the petrol/manual guise, complete with the All-Grip Pro all-wheel-drive system. The urban jungle of Bangalore receded in the rearview mirror, replaced by the promise of open roads and adventure. Our destination: the sacred Triveni Sangam in Kanyakumari, where two seas and one ocean meets, a symbolic confluence mirroring the Jimny's own trifecta of design, technology and safety.
The first leg unfurled on the smooth NH 44, the Jimny purring contentedly. Its compact size made navigating traffic on the busy highway easier, while the high-seating position offered a commanding view, perfect for soaking in the city's energy. As the highway stretched out, we pushed the pedal, impressed by the Jimny's ability to maintain cruising speeds of 80 kmph rather effortlessly. The engine delivered frugal fuel efficiency (13-14 kmpl), ensuring lesser stoppages for refueling on our journey.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences'
With the Jimny, you don't need to worry about highway runs
The first pit stop was Kolar Gold Fields, a historic town whispering tales of its golden past. The Jimny, unfazed by the slightly rough roads leading to the mines, proved its mettle. Its AllGrip Pro system, engaged with a flick of the shifter on the centre console, handled the uneven terrain with aplomb, inspiring confidence. Frankly, most of the off-roading happened with the two-wheel drive itself.
The sun dipped below the horizon, casting long shadows as we continued south. The Jimny's headlamps, piercing the darkness, illuminated the path ahead, their high placement ensuring excellent visibility. The compact SUV's manoeuvrability came in handy on narrow, winding roads, making night driving easier.
Nayakar Palace, Madurai - a fine example of simple but timeless design
Madurai, our next stop, was a kaleidoscope of sounds, colours and aromas. We parked the Jimny amidst the bustling Meenakshi Amman Temple complex, its small footprint a boon in the crowded lanes. Out stopover being the Nayakar Palace, intricate carvings whispered stories of grandeur of this once abode of the local king, while the Jimny, parked patiently outside in the hustle and bustle, exuded its own timeless charm.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower
The journey continued and we reached Tirunelveli, renowned for its melt-in-your-mouth Iruttukadai Halwa. The compact Jimny made crawling through the bustling market streets easier. The on-board smartphone navigation and a little help with directions from more-than-helpful locals allowed us to find the best version of this dessert at Tirunelveli.
With the wide Nexa network, finding support on a road trip isn't an issue
Driving further south, we finally stood at the Land's End, Kanyakumari. The Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean appeared as one in a breathtaking confluence, mirroring the Jimny's own harmonious blend of design, technology and safety. The setting sun painted the sky in hues of orange and yellow, casting a magical spell. As we stood there, in the salty breeze, we realised that the Jimny was more than just a vehicle; it was a companion, a partner in exploration. It had conquered diverse terrains, from smooth highways to dusty bylanes, with unwavering resilience.
Finished at the Triveni Sangam - the only place in the world where three seas meet
The Triveni Sangam, the meeting point of the three seas, held a deeper meaning now. It symbolised the Jimny's own trifecta – the bold design that turned heads, the reliable technology that made our journey effortless and unwavering safety that instilled confidence. As one gazed at the vast expanse of the ocean, a sense of anticipation welled within us. This wasn't the end of our journey. The Jimny's spirit thrives on exploration, embraces challenges and revels in the joy of discovery. It’s capabilities has now fuelled our wanderlust further and we can’t wait for the next season of Trails & Tales with Maruti Suzuki to unfold. Wishing you new adventures and unexplored horizons with your own Jimny.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13779 second ago
The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets.
-8662 second ago
-6396 second ago
The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range
-1809 second ago
The BMW i16 was an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept showcased back in 2019 and the classic M1 from the 1970s, but its development was cancelled.
-1043 second ago
As facelifts go, Aston Martin has gone all out with the Vantage which includes a huge boost in power and a revised chassis
The range consists of five vehicles- the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V
Yuma Energy began operations in February 2023 and is one of the largest Battery as a Service networks across the country with over 125 swapping stations
2 hours ago
According to the brand, this new model ensures protection from attacks with firearms or explosives as well as drone attacks. It also comes with a self-sealing fuel tank.
21 hours ago
The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition brings a more stealthy look to the adventure motorcycle with its new all-black colourway.
22 hours ago
Renault has chosen the name Symbioz for its upcoming compact, family-oriented SUV that will debut in spring 2024. The name reflects ideas of togetherness, family, and the bond between passengers and vehicle
The range consists of five vehicles- the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V
3 days ago
First launched in 2012, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the fastest-selling MPV in India and dominates the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share
3 days ago
The Swift compact hatchback made its India debut back in 2005, and ever since, we have seen three generations of it.
4 days ago
Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.
10 days ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,