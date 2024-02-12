Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Last Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki unleashed the five-door version of its iconic SUV - the Jimny - for India. Now in its fourth generation, a Jimny is a modern body with the soul of the original ‘go-anywhere’ vehicle. There are three attributes that set it apart from the rest – a neo-retro design, a quintessentially robust SUV chassis and the latest automotive technology including 4x4.

While its off-road ability is given, we took it on a journey across the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as part of Trails & Tales, a travel series in association with Maruti Suzuki, that will test its abilities as an everyday car and quench our thirst for wanderlust.

Took time-out to go off-road in Krishnagiri. The Jimny All-Grip sailed through

The air crackled with anticipation as we fired up the 1.5-litre unit from the trusted K-series family of engines. This one being in the petrol/manual guise, complete with the All-Grip Pro all-wheel-drive system. The urban jungle of Bangalore receded in the rearview mirror, replaced by the promise of open roads and adventure. Our destination: the sacred Triveni Sangam in Kanyakumari, where two seas and one ocean meets, a symbolic confluence mirroring the Jimny's own trifecta of design, technology and safety.

The first leg unfurled on the smooth NH 44, the Jimny purring contentedly. Its compact size made navigating traffic on the busy highway easier, while the high-seating position offered a commanding view, perfect for soaking in the city's energy. As the highway stretched out, we pushed the pedal, impressed by the Jimny's ability to maintain cruising speeds of 80 kmph rather effortlessly. The engine delivered frugal fuel efficiency (13-14 kmpl), ensuring lesser stoppages for refueling on our journey.

With the Jimny, you don't need to worry about highway runs

The first pit stop was Kolar Gold Fields, a historic town whispering tales of its golden past. The Jimny, unfazed by the slightly rough roads leading to the mines, proved its mettle. Its AllGrip Pro system, engaged with a flick of the shifter on the centre console, handled the uneven terrain with aplomb, inspiring confidence. Frankly, most of the off-roading happened with the two-wheel drive itself.

The sun dipped below the horizon, casting long shadows as we continued south. The Jimny's headlamps, piercing the darkness, illuminated the path ahead, their high placement ensuring excellent visibility. The compact SUV's manoeuvrability came in handy on narrow, winding roads, making night driving easier.

Nayakar Palace, Madurai - a fine example of simple but timeless design

Madurai, our next stop, was a kaleidoscope of sounds, colours and aromas. We parked the Jimny amidst the bustling Meenakshi Amman Temple complex, its small footprint a boon in the crowded lanes. Out stopover being the Nayakar Palace, intricate carvings whispered stories of grandeur of this once abode of the local king, while the Jimny, parked patiently outside in the hustle and bustle, exuded its own timeless charm.

The journey continued and we reached Tirunelveli, renowned for its melt-in-your-mouth Iruttukadai Halwa. The compact Jimny made crawling through the bustling market streets easier. The on-board smartphone navigation and a little help with directions from more-than-helpful locals allowed us to find the best version of this dessert at Tirunelveli.

With the wide Nexa network, finding support on a road trip isn't an issue

Driving further south, we finally stood at the Land's End, Kanyakumari. The Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean appeared as one in a breathtaking confluence, mirroring the Jimny's own harmonious blend of design, technology and safety. The setting sun painted the sky in hues of orange and yellow, casting a magical spell. As we stood there, in the salty breeze, we realised that the Jimny was more than just a vehicle; it was a companion, a partner in exploration. It had conquered diverse terrains, from smooth highways to dusty bylanes, with unwavering resilience.

Finished at the Triveni Sangam - the only place in the world where three seas meet

The Triveni Sangam, the meeting point of the three seas, held a deeper meaning now. It symbolised the Jimny's own trifecta – the bold design that turned heads, the reliable technology that made our journey effortless and unwavering safety that instilled confidence. As one gazed at the vast expanse of the ocean, a sense of anticipation welled within us. This wasn't the end of our journey. The Jimny's spirit thrives on exploration, embraces challenges and revels in the joy of discovery. It’s capabilities has now fuelled our wanderlust further and we can’t wait for the next season of Trails & Tales with Maruti Suzuki to unfold. Wishing you new adventures and unexplored horizons with your own Jimny.