Login
News
Latest News
Car News
Bike News

Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences'

New program offers curated off-road driving experiences to Maruti Suzuki SUV owners across India.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced its new 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences' program offering curated driving experiences to its SUV owners. The program offers a range of experiential and competitive drive events which, as per the company, will allow owners to test the limit of their SUVs.

     

    The program comprises two distinct formats covering off-road experiential drives and a dedicated 4x4 ‘Offroad Championship’. The first of these is 'Rock N Road Expeditions' and 'Rock N Road Weekenders' that offer long or short experiential drives. The second format is the 'Rock N Road 4X4 Masters,' an Off Road Championship specifically targeting owners of the Jimny. This branch of program will be conducted in two phases - qualifiers across 8 cities and a grand finale.

    Maruti will offer a range of experiential off-road excursions curated for its varying SUVs with the first drive flagged off from Chandigarh on January 23. The six-day program will see Maruti SUV owners traverse 539 km to Kaza passing through Tabo and Spiti Valley.

     

    Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the ‘Rock N Road SUV Experiences’, we aim to unlock new dimensions in SUV ownership by offering our customers engaging and exhilarating experiences. We understand that SUV owners seek thrill, adventure, and a connect with their vehicles that goes beyond the everyday commute. The ‘ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’ is carefully curated to fulfil these aspirations by enabling them to embrace the thrill and capability that comes with a Maruti Suzuki SUV.”

     

    Written by : RONIT AGARWAL
     

    # Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki experience# Maruti Suzuki SUV experiences# MSIL# Maruti Suzuki SUVs
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2023 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
    9.2
    2023 Mahindra XUV700
    • 181 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 28.85 Lakh
    ₹ 61,018 /month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.9
    2015 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 55,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 3.99 Lakh
    ₹ 8,934 /month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    8.0
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • 64,370 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 3.75 Lakh
    Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2020 Isuzu MU-X
    • 1,36,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 14 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.1
    2015 Honda City
    • 1,08,350 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 4.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    2019 Mahindra XUV500
    • 77,700 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 10.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 35,249 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 7.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    2018 Audi Q3
    • 88,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 18.45 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
    6.3
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.8
    2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 24,110 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 20.75 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Upcoming Bikes

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut
    Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -19657 second ago

    The 2025 Valkyrie LMH remains on schedule, with on-track testing set for the second quarter of this year.

    Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
    Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -16763 second ago

    The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.

    Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
    Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -16702 second ago

    Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.

    January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7
    January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -15686 second ago

    The latest update adds three new vehicles to the game along with a few new racing series.

    2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
    2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
    c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    -10655 second ago

    Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options

    Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
    Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -10530 second ago

    Latest patents filed by Honda reveal what seem to be an adventure bike and a scrambler based on the Honda CB350 platform. Will it be able to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan?

    2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
    2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    18 minutes ago

    About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan

    2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
    2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
    c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    48 minutes ago

    The latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates as well a longer equipment list

    F1: Lando Norris Extends Contract With Mclaren
    F1: Lando Norris Extends Contract With Mclaren
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    19 hours ago

    Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025

    Tesla Recalls Nearly 2 Lakh Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Software Glitch
    Tesla Recalls Nearly 2 Lakh Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Software Glitch
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    19 hours ago

    The company has emphasised that the problem has been resolved through an online software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting March 22nd

    Maruti Suzuki's eVX Electric Vehicle Continues Testing Ahead Of Debut
    Maruti Suzuki's eVX Electric Vehicle Continues Testing Ahead Of Debut
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    21 hours ago

    The eVX concept is set to make its debut in production-spec later this year.

    Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India; Likely Rebadged as Gypsy
    Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India; Likely Rebadged as Gypsy
    c&b icon By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
    calendar-icon

    18 days ago

    Suzuki has finally green-lighted the Jimny for India. The car could be rebadged as Gypsy to cash in on erstwhile model's immense popularity and cult following. The version for India will differ slightly from the current global model, and it will share drivetrains with Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and will be launched through the Nexa network.

    Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
    Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
    c&b icon By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    19 days ago

    In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.

    Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
    Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    26 days ago

    Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

    Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Sold Over 5 Lakh Cars And SUVs In CY2023
    Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Sold Over 5 Lakh Cars And SUVs In CY2023
    c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
    calendar-icon

    28 days ago

    Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences'
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved