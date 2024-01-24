Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences'
January 24, 2024
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced its new 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences' program offering curated driving experiences to its SUV owners. The program offers a range of experiential and competitive drive events which, as per the company, will allow owners to test the limit of their SUVs.
The program comprises two distinct formats covering off-road experiential drives and a dedicated 4x4 ‘Offroad Championship’. The first of these is 'Rock N Road Expeditions' and 'Rock N Road Weekenders' that offer long or short experiential drives. The second format is the 'Rock N Road 4X4 Masters,' an Off Road Championship specifically targeting owners of the Jimny. This branch of program will be conducted in two phases - qualifiers across 8 cities and a grand finale.
Maruti will offer a range of experiential off-road excursions curated for its varying SUVs with the first drive flagged off from Chandigarh on January 23. The six-day program will see Maruti SUV owners traverse 539 km to Kaza passing through Tabo and Spiti Valley.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the ‘Rock N Road SUV Experiences’, we aim to unlock new dimensions in SUV ownership by offering our customers engaging and exhilarating experiences. We understand that SUV owners seek thrill, adventure, and a connect with their vehicles that goes beyond the everyday commute. The ‘ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’ is carefully curated to fulfil these aspirations by enabling them to embrace the thrill and capability that comes with a Maruti Suzuki SUV.”
