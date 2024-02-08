Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch

As Maruti Suzuki gears up for the India launch of the new Swift, parent firm Suzuki has taken a moment to reflect on the evolution of its globally acclaimed model over the last four decades. Recently surpassing the landmark figure of nine million units sold since its debut as a mass-market vehicle in 2004, the Suzuki Swift has established itself as one of the most widely recognised nameplates in the business.

The Swift made its India debut back in 20005.

Originally known as the Cultus/SA310 in Japan, the Swift moniker was adopted for the European market in early 1985 and subsequently for the UK market. The model made its debut at the 25th Tokyo Motor Show in 1983, marking the inception of a journey that would span continents and generations.

Also Read: Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units

The introduction of the Swift to the UK in 1989 marked the beginning of the model's longest variant, with production extending over 13 years. Manufactured in Hungary for the UK market, this iteration retained the fundamental dimensions of its 1983 predecessor while undergoing redesigns to optimise cabin space and luggage capacity. Noteworthy features included four-wheel independent suspension and the availability of both three- and five-door configurations, powered by either 1.0-litre three-cylinder or 1.3-litre four-cylinder engines.

The Suzuki Swift surpassed the 1 million sales milestone in India back in 2013.

In 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Swift made its debut in the Indian market, and ever since, we have seen three generations of the compact hatch. Initially equipped with a distinctively tuned 1.3-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine derived from the Maruti Esteem, the Swift later incorporated a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre engine in 2007, with diesel emerging as the preferred choice among consumers in subsequent years.

Also Read: Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

The model's popularity in India was underscored by achieving the milestone of 1 million sales in 2013, followed by the 2.5 million sales mark in 2021, solidifying its status as a beloved compact hatchback among Indian motorists. Despite nearly two decades in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to captivate consumers and stands as one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. The latest generation of the Swift is expected to be introduced in India later this year.